Apply now for Agricultural Business Operations (Level II) Course

The CAFRE Agricultural Business Operations (Level II Certificate) Course is now open for 2019/20 applications.

The classes will begin in early October and run weekly for 20 weeks. All of the classes will be based in one of the three CAFRE Campuses – Greenmount, Loughry and Enniskillen. Classes will be sector based and include dairying, beef, sheep, poultry, horticulture and crops.

A range of evenings, Monday to Wednesday will be available, however, choices will become more limited as classes fill up. Therefore, it is important to book early to ensure you get the training event which best suits your needs. The cost of the course is £150.

Andrew Gordon, pictured, a beef farmer from Fivemiletown who successfully completed the Beef Production course at the Enniskillen Campus in February 2019, said: “I really enjoyed the course and learned a lot from it. It suited me that it was held in the evenings and close to home and I would thoroughly recommend the course to anyone interested in gaining a qualification in agriculture.”

To book a place on a course visit the CAFRE website at: www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/young-farmers-payment-regional-reserve/

For assistance when booking call CAFRE Industry Training Administration on 028 9442 6880 or by email Industry.TrainingAdmin@daera-ni.gov.uk.