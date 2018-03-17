Appointments and awards at RUAS AGM

There was a great turn out at the Annual Meeting of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) on Friday, March 9.

The meeting, which was held at Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park, provided members with the chance to come together and catch up as well as the important discussion of RUAS business on the day.

RUAS President Cyril Millar presents Brendan Kelly with the prestigious President's Plate at the recent Annual Meeting.

During this year’s annual meeting, Alan Crowe, who was recently appointed as the new RUAS Chief Executive was welcomed into the position.

Another significant moment on the day was the presentation of the prestigious President’s Award. This award acknowledges a member who has made a significant contribution to the Society over a period of years. This year, RUAS President, Cyril Millar, presented the award to a very worthy recipient, Mr Brendan Kelly. Mr Kelly has served on Council from the turn of the millennium and had previously been a co-opted member before this. A hardworking family farmer, he is recognised as a mentor, a coach, a teacher, judge, steward, board member, chairperson and committee member of many local and national organisations. He is an acknowledged expert in his field and shows great dedication to the Society.

Elected at the Annual Meeting were the Chairmen of the RUAS committees. Congratulations to Wallace Boyd, Libby Clarke, James Coburn, David Cunningham, Michael Drake, Nigel Hamill, Robin Irvine, Judith Lyons, Andy Magowan, Charles Mark, David Mark, John Mercer, John Murphy, Dan McCormick, Joanne McKibbin, John McMordie, The Hon Mrs Celia O’Neill, John Robinson, Michael Robson, Stefan Smyth, Vanda Stewart, Mrs Patricia Swandel, David Thompson, David Workman.

The Society would like to congratulate its new chief executive and chairmen.