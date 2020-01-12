The 2020 arable conference will take place on Tuesday 14 January 2020 at CAFRE, Greenmount Campus, Antrim. Please note starting time of 9.00am, and the event will finish at 4pm.

This all-day conference jointly organised by CAFRE, the Ulster Arable Society (UAS) and the Ulster Farmers’ Union, will update arable growers on current agronomy and business management issues.

Bookings are encouraged online at www.ufuni.org/events or if you need assistance please contact the UFU head office on 028 9037 0222. The booking fee is £30. There are five Basis points and four NRoSO points for those in attendance.

Ulster Arable Society members are entitled to a £5 refund on attendance at the AGM.