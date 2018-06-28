Ardmore Herd claims the double

The fourth qualifying round for the 2018 Thompsons/Northern Ireland Shows Association Dairy Cow Championship got underway at Ballymena Show last Saturday, where a good turnout of quality stock made for some stiff competition in the dairy classes.

Selecting the Ballymena qualifiers was Judge John Jamieson, who runs a 240 cow organic unit near Dumfries, Scotland, along with his wife Helen.

Stuart Armstrong exhibited the second Ballymena qualifier, Ardmore Orphan 110 VG86, on behalf of John and Michael Hunter, Crumlin. Looking on are John Jamieson (judge), Brian King (NISA) and Philip Whyte (Thompsons).

The Firth Herd of pedigree Holsteins are presently averaging an impressive 10,500kg on three times-a-day milking.

John’s first qualifier was Ardmore Orphan 117 VG88, from the Ardmore Ayrshire Herd of John and Michael Hunter, Crumlin. This exceptional second calver has been a prominent figure in the show ring this year, claiming the Junior Cow-in-Milk title at Balmoral Show before going on to pick up the Ayrshire Reserve Championship. As a heifer, her 305-day production topped 6,500kg at 4.72% Butterfat and 3.33% Protein. She is currently averaging 32 kg/day.

The second Ballymena qualifier, also from John and Michael Hunter’s Ardmore Herd, was Ardmore Orphan 110 VG86. The third calver was placed second in the Senior Cow-in-Milk Class at Balmoral Show this year, and was also part of the successful Ardmore team which picked up the Interbreed Group and Interbreed Pairs awards at Balmoral. In her previous lactation, she produced 7,500kg at 4.30% Butterfat and 3.38% Protein, and is currently yielding 35 kg/day.

Thompsons would like to congratulate the Hunter family on a very successful day at Ballymena, and wish both qualifying cows all the best for the final at Clogher Valley Show on Wednesday 25th July.