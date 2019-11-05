Ardstewart Beltex flock takes top award

The Donegal-based Ardstewart flock of Wade and Alison McCrabbe was named overall Champion Flock in this year’s Irish Beltex Sheep Breeder’s Club’s annual competition.

The husband and wife team also came first in the Small Flock Category and had the overall Best Flock of Ewes.

Matthew Burleigh's Matt's Flock was named Champion Flock, Large Flock. Receiving the award on his behalf from judge, John Barclay, is Andrew McCutcheon. Kenny and Janice Preston's Glenpark Flock was named Reserve Champion Flock in the Large Flock category. Also included is judge, Heather Barclay.

They had further success in the stock ram categories taking first and second place in the Small Flock Stock Ram class while Swffryd Express won its class and was named overall Best Stock Ram Lamb. The pair also won the best home bred ram lamb class in the Small Flock category.

The Flock Competition results has capped a very successful year for the McCrabbes.

The overall Reserve Champion title went to Kinawley-based Matthew Burleigh’s Matt’s Flock, which also took the top honours in the Large Flock category. Matthew also had the best Flock of Ewes in the Large Flock category.

Another husband and wife team, Omagh-based Kenny and Janice Preston’s Glenpark Flock, was named Reserve Champion in the Large Flock category. Glenpark also won the best overall Flock of Ewe Lambs title, were runners up in the Flock of Ewes class in the Large Flock category, picked up the Show Reserve Champion title and came first in the Stock Ram Lamb class, Large category. And keeping success in the family were daughters, Zara and Leah Preston, whose Reaghan Flock was named runners-up in the best home bred ram lamb class, Small Flock category.

Best Overall Stock Ram award went to Glantre Tup from Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon's Bodoney Flock, Trillick.

The Reserve Champion title in the Small Flock category went to David Brown and Mark Latimer’s Brownville Flock from Bessbrook while the best overall stock ram title went to Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon’s Bodoney Flock from Trillick for their stock ram, Glantre Tup.

Best overall home bred ram lamb title went to Limavady-based John Harbinson’s Glenkeen Flock.

Elizabeth McAllister’s Artnagullion Flock from Kells was named Show Champion Flock while the Novice Flock of the Year title went to John Robinson and his granddaughter Hayley Mackey’s Mackro Flock, Ballywalter.

A special trophy for the highest price received at a Society Sale was presented to Wade and Alison McCrabbe’s Ardstewart Flock, Donegal by Bobby Patterson from Smyths Daleside Animal Feeds.

Hayley Mackey, Mackro Flock, winner of the Novice Flock Award along with her grandfather, John Robinson and mum, Marlene Mackey.

The competition was judged by John and Heather Barclay from Ayrshire who were very impressed by the quality of sheep in all classes and categories. The presentation of awards took place at the Rosspark Hotel, Kells, Ballymena on Saturday, 19th October.

Competition Judges: John Barclay and Heather John Barclay, Ayrshire

Annual Dinner and Presentation of Awards: Rosspark Hotel, Ballymena, 19th October, 2019

Overall Champion Flock: Wade and Alison McCrabbe, Ardstewart Flock, Donegal (Ballycreely Trophy).

Kenny Preston, Glenpark Flock, Omagh, first stock ram lamb, Large Flock with Andrew McCutcheon standing in for Matthew Burleigh, Matt's Flock, Kinawley who came second and Janice Preston standing in for Patrick Brolly, Munreary Flock who came third. Also included are judges, John and Heather Barclay.

Reserve Champion Flock: Matthew Burleigh, Matt’s Flock, Kinawley (Inveresk Trophy).

Champion Large Flock: Matthew Burleigh, Matt’s Flock, Kinawley.

Reserve Champion Large Flock: Kenny and Janice Preston, Glenpark Flock, Omagh.

Champion Small Flock: Wade & Alison McCrabbe’s Ardstewart Flock, Donegal (O’Neill Cup).

Reserve Champion Small Flock: David Brown and Mark Latimer, Brownville Flock, Bessbrook.

Show Champion Flock: Elizabeth McAllister’s Artnagullion Flock, Kells.

Best Overall Home Bred Ram Lamb award went to John Harbinson, Glenkeen Eminem E12, Glenkeen Flock, Limavady. Making the presentation are judges, John and Heather Barclay.

Show Reserve Champion Flock: Kenny and Janice Preston’s Glenpark Flock, Omagh.

Best Novice Flock: John Robinson and Hayley Mackey, Mackro Flock, Ballywalter.

Best Overall Stock Ram: Glantre Tup, Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick.

Best Overall Stock Ram Lamb: Swffryd Express, Wade and Alison McCrabbe’s Ardstewart Flock, Donegal.

Best Overall Home Bred Ram Lamb: John Harbinson, Glenkeen Eminem E12, Glenkeen Flock, Limavady.

Best Overall Flock of Ewes: Wade and Alison McCrabbe, Ardstewart Flock, Donegal.

Best Overall Flock of Ewe Lambs: Kenny and Janice Preston, Glenpark Flock, Omagh.

Highest Price received at Society Sale: Wade and Alison McCrabbe’s Ardstewart Flock, Donegal. Trophy presented by Smyths Daleside Animal Feeds.

Stock Ram: Large Flock: 1st Glantre Tup, Andrew & Jamie McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick; 2nd Morton’s Desperado, Kenny and Janice Preston, Glenpark Flock, Omagh; 3rd Faughill Detroit, Patrick Brolly, Munreary Flock, Claudy.

Stock Ram: Small Flock: 1st Iglo, Wade and Alison McCrabbe, Ardstewart Flock, Donegal; 2nd Woodies Dapper, Wade and Alison McCrabbe, Ardstewart Flock, Donegal; 3rd Rathbone Cooper, David Brown and Mark Latimer, Brownville Flock, Bessbrook.

Flock of Ewes: Large Flock: 1st Matthew Burleigh, Matt’s Flock, Kinawley; 2nd Kenny and Janice Preston, Glenpark Flock, Omagh; 3rd John Harbinson, Glenkeen Flock, Limavady.

Flock of Ewes: Small Flock: 1st Wade and Alison McCrabbe, Ardstewart Flock, Donegal; 2nd David Brown and Mark Latimer, Brownville Flock, Bessbrook; 3rd Daniel Patton, Greenhill Flock, Newtownards.

Ewe Lambs: Large Flock: 1st Kenny and Janice Preston, Glenpark Flock, Omagh; 2nd Patrick Brolly, Munreary Flock, Claudy; 3rd Matthew Burleigh, Matt’s Flock, Kinawley.

Ewe Lambs: Small Flock: 1st David Brown and Mark Latimer, Brownville Flock, Bessbrook; 2nd Wade & Alison McCrabbe, Ardstewart Flock, Donegal; 3rd Daniel Patton, Greenhill Flock, Newtownards.

Best Home Bred Ram Lamb: Large Flock: 1st John Harbinson, Glenkeen Eminem E12, Glenkeen Flock, Limavady; 2nd Matthew Burleigh, Matt’s E029, Matt’s Flock, Kinawley; 3rd Patrick Brolly, Munreary EC10, Munreary Flock, Claudy.

Best Home Bred Ram Lamb: Small Flock: 1st Wade and Alison McCrabbe, Ardstewart Flock, Donegal; 2nd Zara & Leah Preston, Reaghan Flock, Omagh; 3rd David Brown and Mark Latimer, Brownville Flock, Bessbrook.

Best Stock Ram Lamb: Large Flock: 1st Edmondston Ed, Kenny and Janice Preston, Glenpark Flock, Omagh; 2nd Kingledores Edmond, Matthew Burleigh, Matt’s Flock, Omagh; 3rd Muirton Lamb, Patrick Brolly, Munreary Flock, Claudy.

Best Stock Ram Lamb: Small Flock: 1st Swffryd Express, Wade and Alison McCrabbe, Ardstewart Flock, Donegal; 2nd Cothi Lamb, David Brown and Mark Latimer, Brownville Flock, Bessbrook.

Best home bred ram lamb, Small Flock winners were Wade and Alison McCrabbe, Ardstewart Flock. In second place was Zara and Leah Preston representing the Reaghan Flock and in third place was David Brown and Mark Latimer's Brownville Flock.

Wade and Alison McCrabbe's Ardstewart Flock, finished in first and second place in the Stock Ram, Small Flock category with Mark Latimer, Brownville Flock, third. Looking on are judges, John and Heather Barclay.

First, second and third places in the Flock of Ewes Competition, Small Flock, Alison McCrabbe representing first placed Artstewart Flock, Mark Latimer representing the Brownville Flock and Daniel Patton, the Greenhill Flock, Newtownards. Included are judges, John and Heather Barclay.

Highest Price received at a Society Sale: Wade and Alison McCrabbe, Ardstewart Flock, Donegal being presented with the Smyths Daleside Animal Feeds trophy by company representative, Bobby Patterson.