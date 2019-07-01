Are you interested in gamekeeping courses?

CAFRE together with the Irish Grouse Conservation Trust (IGCT) and the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) is currently recruiting for an introduction to gamekeeping part-time course.

The course based at CAFRE’s Glenwherry Hill Farm Centre covers a wide range of game-related topics including habitat management, predator control, game and rough shooting and the role of gundogs. The ten day practical course is spread over six months, commencing in late September.

The course is accredited by City & Guilds with the formal title of ‘Principles of Live Quarry Shooting’ and additional certification in Safe shot and Rifle Safe Shot are available within the course.

Application for the course is via the CAFRE industry training webpage: www.cafre.ac.uk/short-courses/gamekeeping/.

For more information, please call Bryan Irvine 028 9442 6825.