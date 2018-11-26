Are you on the look-out for a wood chip bedding solution?

Wood chip is now widely recognised as an extremely effective and welfare-friendly bedding solution for livestock. It provides animals with a comfortable lie while also ensuring a sure-footed surface. In addition, the product is naturally warm, highly absorbent, whilst having a long life.

Given all these benefits, it’s easy to understand why demand for wood chip is fast increasing within the various livestock sectors across Northern Ireland.

Moore Concrete's Jonny McKinney

So much for the background: the good news for farmers is that Moore Concrete has amassed 500 tonnes of high-quality wood chip, all of which is now available for sale as a bedding option.

Moore’s sales executive Andrew Moore takes up the story: “Many of our precast moulds are manufactured in wood and uniquely designed for specific projects.

“As part of our recycling commitment, these are periodically chipped resulting in approximately 500 tonnes of wood chip available for sale.

“The chips are made from a mix of soft wood and a small amount of biodegradable plywood. They are between 20mm and 50mm in size.

“This makes the chips a perfect bedding material. Screening for metal objects takes place during the chipping process.

“The end result is the production of a material that constitutes a uniquely valuable bedding source.”

Farmers can bring a tractor and trailer to collect wood chip directly from Moore Concrete at Ballymena or request a quotation for delivery.

The wood chip is sold by weight, for further information, a quotation or to request a sample contact a member of the Agri Team at Moore Concrete on (028) 2565 2566 Ext 1 or email sales@moore-concrete.com.

New appointment

Moore Concrete has appointed Jonny McKinney to the position of agri sales executive for the UK and Ireland. The native of Glarryford in Co Antrim has a strong engineering background and is a former member of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster.

Jonny will be responsible for selling the company’s expanding portfolio of concrete products, designed and manufactured specifically for the farming industry. This includes slatted flooring systems, wall panels and a range of silage, slurry and aggregate storage systems.