Are your cattle getting enough water at the trough?

Lactating dairy cows yielding 14L/day need 60-80 litres/day of water. Those yielding up to 36L require 80-100L/day, while cows milking 45L/day need 130-155L.

As a general rule of thumb, lactating dairy cows must have free access to drinking water. These animals cannot afford to be without it.

Up to 80 to 90% of the water requirements of milking cows are met by drinking water and 30 to 50% of their water needs is consumed in the first hour after milking.

Dairy cows can drink quickly - up to 14 litres/minute. So it is important that the on-farm infrastructure and water flow rates are adequate to meet the demands of the herd.

Dry cows need up to 55L/day, calves require 20-25L, beef cattle (300kg) need 20-25L/day, cattle close to finishing (600kg) need 35-60L, depending on the system, and stock on high concentrate diets need up to 70L/day.

This all adds up to an awful lot of water. In fact, ‘water deficiency’ can be one of the biggest hurdles to performance on many livestock farms, a point taken up by Moore Concrete’s Jeff Haslett.

“Providing adequate water is a key determinant of yield/growth for all stock. Making this a reality requires the availability of sufficient drinking troughs across the grazing platform and in sheds.

“Recent years have seen a significant increase in dairy herd size across Northern Ireland. However, this has not been matched with a similar scaling-up of the water supply available to these animals.

“The easiest way of achieving this is through an investment in additional drinking troughs.”

