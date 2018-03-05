Armagh County Agriculture Show AGM

Armagh County Agriculture Show Society held their annual general meeting in the Charlemont Arms Hotel to a packed house.

More than 50 members heard the guest speaker Mr James Speers, president of YFCU, give a comprehensive overview of his work across a range of YFC initiatives including his work as a ambassador for Princes Trust.

The general secretary reported on a very successful 2017 show which included the presence of the Air Ambulance (chosen charity), the expansion of the show grounds within Gosford Forest Park and an enhanced food village hosting Jenny Bristow and students from six secondary schools in an exciting cook off.

Stephen Hamilton, retiring as chairman after four years, spoke of the passion of the committee members and their commitment to making ACAS hold their position as the top one day family show in Northern Ireland.

This would not be possible with the tireless work of the show volunteers and the generosity of the sponsors including headline sponsor Fane Valley, Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council and SONI.

He welcomed into the driving seat, Mr George McCall as chairman, with his new deputy Mr Benny Lamb. Both men have been involved in the show for many years as members and exhibitors and both remain committed to continue the sterling work of their predecessors.

Miss Helen Forster, proprietor of the Charlemont Arms, conducted the annual election of officers and George McCall welcomed the new members present into the committee.

Plans are already well under way for 2018 with many new and exciting attractions in an expanding show ground.

Trade stands entries will open online through the website on 1st March 2018, the launch of the show and the unveiling of the attractions will be on April 19 when all the schedules for entries of exhibitors in Beef, Dairy, Dogs, Goats, Home Industries - Adult and Children, Horses, Pigs, Ponies, Poultry and Sheep will open.

Show day and a date not to be missed is Saturday, June 9, in Gosford Forest Park.