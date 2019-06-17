Armagh qualifiers for dairy championship

The third qualifying round for the 2019 Thompsons/Northern Ireland Shows Association Dairy Cow Championship was held at Armagh Show last Saturday.

Despite the showers, the picturesque setting of Gosford Forest Park helped attract a large crowd of spectators and an excellent entry of dairy cattle to the show.

Leiza Montgomery, pictured with her Heifer which received an Honourable mention at Armagh Show and has qualified for the Thompsons NISA Cow Championship. Also included along with Andrew Douglas from sponsors Thompsons Feeds is Judge, Dessie Dunlevy.

Selecting the two Armagh qualifiers was judge Mr Dessie Dunleavy from Drogheda.

For his first qualifier, Dessie chose the 3rd calver, Rockset Pepper Bridget VG88, from the Beechview Herd of George and Jason Booth, Stewartstown. Purchased in 2018 at the Rockset Herd dispersal in Cornwall, Bridget was placed 3rd in a strong Third Calver class at this year’s Balmoral Show. As a second calver, her production topped 10,800kg by 305 days, at 4.09% butterfat and 3.29% protein. Calved since mid-March, she is currently averaging 48 kg/day.

The second Armagh qualifier was the Holstein heifer, Lumville M Danoise, from Annaghmore Holsteins, Portadown. Calved at the end of March, this impressive young cow, only 26 months old, is currently yielding 38kg/day.

Thompsons would like to congratulate both qualifiers and wish them every success at the Antrim Show final on Saturday, 27th July.