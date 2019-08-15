Armagh Show’s continued success

The beautiful Gosford Forest Park was the setting for last month’s Armagh Show.

Mason’s Animal Feeds sponsored the very popular “Star of the Future” dairy heifer class.

Second place at Armagh Show by James Morton. Also included are James's son William, judge Dessie Dunleavey andMichael Copeland and Michael Stewart (Mason's Animal Feeds Ltd)

This year saw a large number of entries from breeders coming from all across the province.

Dessie Dunleavey from Drogheda was the man with the unenviable task of picking out the winner.

For his champion he tapped out the September 2018 heifer of the Mitchell Family’s Edenordinary Herd.

Edenordinary Red-Hot Lulu Red is a daughter of Rolls Royce Lulu Red EX90 and comes from a line of eleven generations of VG and Excellent cows.

Third place heifer in Armagh Show owned by George and Jason Booth and shown by Leiza Montgomery. Also included are judge Dessie Dunleavey and Michael Copeland and Michael Stewart (Mason's Animal Feeds).

For reserve champion Mr Dunleavey picked a heifer from the herd of Norman and James Morton (Armagh). Maghery Dancer Debbie is an October 2018 born calf.

The sire is Seagull Bay Jo Dancer and she is out of a VG89 grand dam and a VG85 great grand dam.

A heifer from the Beechview Herd of George and Jason Booth was chosen as a second reserve champion.

Beechview Undenied Elegant is sired by Our-Favourite Undenied and her dam is Ballymenagh Chairman Elegant (VG87 3 year old) from GBM Best Elegant family in the USA.

Mason’s Animal Feeds would like thank all the exhibitors for putting so much effort into showing their stock and making the class the continued success it has become year after year.