Armagh venue for pig conference

‘Advances in Nutrition for Future Challenges’ is the name being given to a progressive producers seminar to be held in the Armagh City Hotel, Armagh.

Announcing the event, Joshua Daly, Sales and Marketing manager of AB Vista GB and Ireland says: “The future holds several feeding challenges for pig producers, and we are bringing together a panel of key industry experts to discuss a collection of ideas and technologies for feeding pigs in the future.”

The event starts at 6pm on March 7th with a welcome dinner preceding a keynote presentation from the National Pig Association. Although a free-event, spaces are limited and attendees are asked to register at www.abvista.com/pigconference before March 1st to secure a space.

The discussion is being led by Alistair Driver, editor of Pig World who explained: “I am delighted to be chairing this event looking at some of the challenges facing the pig sector. I have been impressed at how all parts of the pig industry have worked together to address some of the big issues. Excellent progress has been made, but there is more to do, which is why this is such a timely event.”

For more information, contact AB Vista on +44(0)1672 517 650 or info@abvista.com.

