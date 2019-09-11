Armoy Mart: Annual sale of 3,000 Blacface breeding ewes and hoggets

Annual sale of 3,000 Blacface breeding ewes and hoggets, September 10, 2019.

A fine show of Blackface Lanark hoggets met with a fine trade selling to a top price of £550 for a pen of three outstanding ewes from Mr Karl O’Mullan, the same vendor sold a pen of 10 at £320, further pens at £275 and £270.

LEADING PRICES

Karl O’Mullan, Rasharkin, 3, £550, 10, £320, 9, £270, 10, £275, 10, £200, 11, £200, 10, £200, 10, £195. Sean McCrystal, Drumuck, 12, £300, 12, £200, 12, £160, 10, £162, 12, £155. Michelle Wright, Carnlough, 8, £205, 10, £170, 10, £170, 10, £172, 10, £165, 12, £160, 10, £150. Joe Dickson, Draperstown, 10, £200, 11, £190, 11, £175, 12, £178, 11, £165, 11, £160, 11, £160, 11, £164. Eamon McKeegan, Cushendall, 10, £200, 10, £190, 10, £185, 10, £170, 10, £170, 10, £160. Ian McMullan, Glenarm, 10, £150. Harry McGilligan, Dungiven, 12, £155. Chas Philips, Draperstown, 10, £172, 10, £165, 10, £152. Trevor and Alex Butler, Ballycastle, 10, £230, 10, £205. Blackiston Houston Estates, Plumbridge, 11, £185, 10, £175, 11, £150, 11, £150, 11, £155, 11, £150, 11, £150, 11, £140, 11, £152. Martin Kelly, Omagh, 11, £132. Gerry McNeill, Cushendun, 12, £145. Robert McLister, Ballycastle, 12, £152, 12, £140, 12, £135. Danny McAuley, Cushendall, 12, £155. Martin Millar, Dungiven, 10, £152, 13, £140, 12, £145. Fairmount Farm, Claudy, 10, £138. Crockataggert Farm, Draperstown, 5, £180, 7, £140, 10, £135. Stephen McDonnell, Cushendall, 12, £150. Tommy kennedy, Draperstown, 10, £140.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.