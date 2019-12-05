Armoy Mart: Breeding ewes selling to £152

A fantastic show of 1,496 head of sheep last Wednesday night met with a great trade.

Fat lambs sold to £92.00 with a lot of lambs making £90.00.

Fat ewes were still a great trade selling to a top of £117.

Stores sold to £80.50 and breeding ewes sold to £152.

LEADING PRICES

FAT LAMBS

R McKay, Ballymena, 28kgs £92.00. C and R Gillan, Bushmills, 30kgs £90.00. Sean McDonnell, Glenariffe, 29kgs £90.00. Trevor Hanna, Loughguile, 30kgs £90.00. S and B Jamison, Ballintoy, 28kgs £88.00. S Morrison, Mosside, 26kgs £87.50. John Boyle, Armoy, 25kgs £87.50. J Fisher, Novally, 24kgs £87.20. Matt Taggart, Dervock, 25kgs £86.50. Denis O’Neill, Ballycastle, 26kgs £86.00. A E Devlin, Drumsurn, 25kgs £86.00. Maurice McVicker, Bushmills, 26kgs £86.00. Rob Hodges, Armoy, 22kgs £80.00. Danny McKay, Martinstown, 24kgs £84.00. Trevor Hanna, Ballymoney, 25kgs £85.00. Noelle Archer, Ballymoney, 24kgs £84.00. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 30kgs £85.00. David Waide, Cloughmills, 25kgs £85.00. John Todd, Ballycastle, 24kgs £85.00. Jas Malone, Coleraine, 24kgs £83.50. Matt Taggart, Dervock, 23kgs £84.50. Phil McNicholl, Garvagh, 22 ½kgs £81.50. Richard Kane, Bushmills, 22kgs £81.00. D Douthart, Armoy, 23kgs Blackface, £83.00. S Delargy, Cushendall, 22kgs £82.00. Des McKeeman, Bushmills, 25kgs £85.00. D McKay, Martinstown, 26kgs £86.00. M M Kelly, Ballycastle, 24 ½kgs £84.50.

BREEDING EWES

Jas Kirkpatrick, Ballintoy, (in-lamb ewes), 5, £152, 5, £130.

FAT EWES

Pat Watson, Armoy, 1 Charollais, £117. Adam Hunter, Broughshane, 2 Texel, £111. William Moore, Macosquinn, 2 Texel, £84.00, 8 crossbreds £84.00. Chas McCormick, Armoy, 4, crossbreds, £81.00. Robert Hodges, Armoy, 3 crossbreds £76.50. Ed Jamison, Coleraine, 3 Texel, £68.00. L Kinney, Glenariffe, 2 Blackface, £67.00. Carnlough producer, 2 Blackface, £75.00, 2, £72.50. D McDonnell, Cushendall, 11 Suffolk, £78.00. Rathkenny producer, 12, crossbreds £85.00.

STORE LAMBS

H McKiernan, Ballycastle, 5 Suffolk, £80.50. Ed Jamison, Coleraine, 6 Texel, £78.50. M McVicker, Bushmills, 10, Texel, £70.50. Diana Evans, 5 Texel, £71.00. Albert Boyd, Cloughmills, 18 Suffolk, £72.50. Albert Lowry, Loughguile, 26kgs crossbreds £68.00. Joe Dickson, Draperstown, 29kgs, Blackface, £66.00. Albert Boyd, Cloughmills, 27kgs crossbreds £68.00, 28, crossbreds £67.50. Ed Black, Ballycastle, 14 Texel, £69.00. Richard Kane, Bushmills, 32 Texel, £69.00. Niall McMullan, Loughguile, 18 Texel, £70.00. Karol McCaughan, Ballycastle, 18 Suffolk, £68.00. J J McDonnell, Cushendall, 17 crossbreds £62.50. J Christie, Bushmills, 5 Texel, £68.00. Adam Hunter, Broughshane, 10 Texel, £65.00. Jas Gillan, Bushmills, 14 Cheviot, £61.00.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.