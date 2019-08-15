Armoy Mart: Breeding ewes selling to up to £161

A smaller show of 2,440 head last Wednesday night met with a fine trade for all sorts of stock.

Fat lambs sold to £82.00 in an easier trade, store lambs sold to £72.00, fat ewes were a tremendous trade selling to a top price of £115.00, breeding ewes sold up to £161.00.

PRICES

FAT LAMBS: P J Dougan, Coleraine, 27kgs, £82.00. Hugh Lagan, Draperstown, 28kgs, £80.00. B Hughes, Martinstown, 26kgs, £78.00. Pat McBride, Ballycastle, 26kgs, £80.00. Robert Sinclair, Bushmills, 26kgs, £77.00. Robert Johnston, Bushmills, 24kgs, £77.00. David McKeeman, Ballymoney, 25kgs, £77.00. R Todd, Ballycastle, 26kgs, £77.50. A Cusick, Armoy, 25kgs, £76.50. D McCollum, Loughguile, 30kgs, £78.00. M Maloney, Loughguile, 26kgs, £77.50. W Hanna, Ballymoney, 24kgs, £78.00. H Lagan, Draperstown, 22kgs, £77.80.

BREEDING EWES: C Lynn, Armoy, Mules, 9, £161, 8, £160, 9, £160. Sam Ramage, Bushmills, 7 Texel, £156, 6, £140, 7, £142, 8, £144. Robert Currie, Ballymoney, 12 Mules, £145, 12, £150, 11, £142, 12, £142, 11, £140. A Pollock, 10, Suffolk, £149. J Simpson, Mosside, 10 Mules, £135, 9, £131. John Thompson, Bushmills, 8 Suff, £142, 10, Texel, £136, 10, £132, 12, £130. Pat McLoughlin, Ballycastle, 12 Suffolk, £130, 12 Texel, £130. Robert McKendry, Bushmills, 10 Mules, £132.

STORE LAMBS: B and J Blaney, Cushendall, 30 Mules, £72.00, 30, £71.00. J and S Bailey, Ballycastle, 40 Texel, £68.00. Liam McDonnell, Ballycastle, 65 Suffolk, £66.00, 60, £64.00. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, 33 Suffolk, £68.50. D McCollum, Loughguile, 47 crossbreds £68.00. W Sharkey, Cushendun, 16 Suffolk, £67.50. P McBride, Ballyvoy, 38 Suffolk, £66.00. David Montgomery, Ballymena, 9 Texel, £69.50. Pat McAleese, Loughguile, 58, crossbreds, £66.00. U McCaughan, Ballycastle, 65 Texel, £64.00. Jas McNeill, Cushendun, 34 crossbreds £65.50. Daniel McCormick, Ballycastle, 40 Texel, £67.00. Jas Carey, Martinstown, 39 Texel, £66.50. S Mullan, Drumsurn, 42 Suffolk, £63.50. J Carey, Martinstown, 39 Texel, £66.00. J Kinney, Ballycastle, 30 crossbreds £61.00. S Steele, Glenarm, 20 crossbreds £60.00. Liam McGarry, Loughguile, 21 Texel, £67.00.

FAT EWES: J Thompson, Ballymoney, 6 Texel, £115.00. Paul Black, Ballycastle, 19 crossbreds £81.50. B McCloskey, Loughguile, 4 Texel, £84.00. David McAllister, Bushmills, 3 Texel, £100. S McDonnell, Ballyvoy, 11 Texel, £84.00. T Smyth, Kilrea, 18 crossbreds £77.50. John McDonnell, Cushendall, 15 crossbreds £71.00. V McHenry, Torr, 18 Cheviot, £75.00. D Marshall, Cloughmills, 6 crossbreds £81.50. Sean McGuckian, Dunloy, 7 Texel, £88.00.

Sale every Wednesday night.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.