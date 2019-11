Armoy Mart: Cows and calves sell to £1,740

Cattle trade was much sharper for the 146 head offered for sale at Armoy Mart last Monday night, steers sold to £1,360, heifers sold to £1,160, cows and calves sold to £1,740 and top price of £930 paid for fat cows.

LEADING PRICES

Glenarm producer, Belgian Blue, 290kgs £680. Armoy producer, Charolais, OTM, 760kgs £1,360, 630kgs £1,160, 680kgs £1,180, 650kgs £1,210, 620kgs £1,160, 635kgs £1,130. Ballycastle producer, Aberdeen Angus, 640kgs £1,240, 620kgs £1,200, 670kgs £1,340. Ballymoney producer, Limousin, 550kgs £1,035, 550kgs £1,000, 530kgs £975, 500kgs £965. Ballycastle producer, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs £1,100, 620kgs £1,150. Ballymena producer, Aberdeen Angus, OTM, 680kgs £1,230, 770kgs £1,210. Ballycastle producer, Aberdeen Angus, OTM, 705kgs £1,230, 615kgs £1,050. Armoy producer, Belgian Blue, 510kgs £920, 470kgs £815, 480kgs £860, 500kgs £925. Coleraine producer, Limousin, 600kgs £1,000. Ballymoney producer, Belgian Blue, 560kgs £940, 560kgs £910, 535kgs £920. Glenarm producer, Limousin, 270kgs £580, 210kgs £470. Glenarm producer, Belgian Blue, 350kgs £780, 300kgs £630, 300kgs £700. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 280kgs £645. Clough producer, Belgian Blue, 430kgs £845. Limavady producer, Aberdeen Angus, 670kgs £1,150.

HEIFERS

Ballycastle producer, Aberdeen Angus, 580kgs £1,160, 530kgs £1,060, 540kgs £1,030, 570gs £1,030, 560kgs £1,055. Ballycastle producer, Aberdeen Angus, 480kgs £860, 440kgs £790, 430kgs £745, 490kgs £865, 450kgs £785. Cookstown producer, Belted Galloways, 360kgs £800, 380kgs £810, 330kgs £610, 400kgs £740. Glenarm producer, Belgian Blue, 300kgs £560. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 300kgs £635. Clough producer, Charolais, 380kgs £705.

FAT COWS

Glenarm producer, Simmental, 650kgs £930. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 550kgs £800. Limavady producer, 540kgs £580, 550kgs £820. Glenarm producer, Limousin, 590kgs £740, 690kgs £815.

SUCKLERS

Glenarm producer, cows with heifer calves, £1,740, £1,420. Ballymoney producer, Simmental/bull calf, £1,200.

Sale every Monday night.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.