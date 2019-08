Armoy Mart: Fat ewes selling to £94

A smaller show of 2,474 head last Wednesday night at Armoy Mart met with an easier trade. Fat lambs sold to £77, store lambs to £63, breeding ewes topped at £144, with fat ewes selling to £94.

FAT LAMBS:

J Fisher, Ballycastle, 26kgs £77, M McKeown, Cushendall, 24kgs £76.20, McFadden, Stranocum, 26kgs £77.50, Altmore Farms, Cushendall, 26kgs £76, AJ & J Murphy, Cushendun, 24kgs, c/b’s £76, Clifford White, Ballycastle, 26kgs £77, George Caldwell, Ballymena, 24kgs £76, Brendan Hughes, Martinstown, 24kgs £75, W Elliott, Ballycastle, 24kgs, £75.50.

STORE LAMBS:

Patsy McAleese, Loughguile, 26 Suff, £63, 24 Tex, £62.50, 98 Tex, £60.50, J & S Bailey, Ballycastle, 31 Suff, £62.20, D McCormick, Ballycastle, 50 Tex, £62.50, John McKillop, Cushendall, 56 Suff, £61.50, Chas McCormick, Armoy, 45 Tex, £58.50, F McCaughan, Ballycastle, 59 Tex, £60, John Fleck, Kells, 73, Tex, £58.50, T McGarry, Armoy, 22 Tex, £57.50, P Murray, Glenariffe, 64 Tex, £54.50, Karol McCaughan, Ballycastle, 27 Suff, £58.50, Eamon Connolly, Loughguile, 54 Tex, £55.

FAT EWES:

K Hunter, Ballymoney, 6 Tex, £94, E Connolly, Loughguile, 4, £80, F Quinn, Cushendall, 6 Suff, £75, S Gregg, Glarryford, 2 Suff, £74.50, Clifford White, Ballycastle, 6 Tex, £82, Maurice Smyth, Armoy, 9 Tex, £80, Ivan Morrison, Ballymoney, 12 Tex, £83, G Black, Armoy, 6 Suff, £81.

BREEDING EWES:

A Boyce, Bushmills, 11 Mules, £144, E McFetridge, Armoy, 12 Mules, £140, J A Kerr, Loughguile, 10 Mules, £133, 10, £129, J Thompson, Bushmills, 20 Tex, £128, 10 Mules, £128, 10, £130.

EWE LAMBS:

M D McNeill, Cushendall, 12 Suff, £85, 11, £77, BJ McCloskey, Loughguile, 10 Tex, £81, 12, £77 M Kearney, Ballymoney, 12 Tex, £77, F Devlin, Ballycastle, 10 Mules, £77, 10, £76, O’Kane Bros, Carnlough, 10 Mules, £83, 20, £78.

Sale on every Wednesday night in Armoy at 7pm. Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister & Son.