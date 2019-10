Armoy Mart: Heifers sell to £1,190 and steers to £1,180

Another fine turnout of 212 head last Monday night met with a good steady trade in comparison to beef prices.

Steers sold to a top price of £1,180, heifers sold to £1,190 with fat cows selling to £1,100.

LEADING PRICES

STEERS

Armoy producer, Simmental, 630kgs, £1,130. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 440kgs, £890, 430kgs, £880, 500kgs, £920. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 680kgs, £1,180, 480kgs, £900. Moyarget producer, Aberdeen Angus, 530kgs, £950, 560kgs, £1,025, 530kgs, £955, 520kgs, £970, 500kgs, £900, 600kgs, £990. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 620kgs, £1,080. Ballymena producer, Limousin, 650kgs, £1,090, 700kgs, £1,100, 650kgs, £1,080, 640kgs, £1,075. Ballymoney producer, Simmental, 570kgs, £1,010, 540kgs, £950. Finvoy producer, Charolais, 420kgs, £760, 600kgs, £1,020, 430kgs, £780, 500kgs, £940, 520kgs, £920. Armoy producer, Limousin, 500kgs, £885, 550kgs, £970, 605kgs, £1,090, 390kgs, £685, 370kgs, £645, 360kgs, £690. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 440kgs, £885. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 510kgs, £915, 460kgs, £880, 410kgs, £770, 515kgs, £970, 440kgs, £855, 420kgs, £800. Ballymoney producer, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs, £910. Loughguile producer, Friesian, 630kgs, £900, 660kgs, £940, 645kgs, £940. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 510kgs, £935, 480kgs, £890. Ballymoney producer, Aberdeen Angus, 550kgs, £945, 570kgs, £980. Antrim producer, Charolais, 570kgs, £970, 480kgs, £900, 540kgs, £950, 500kgs, £955.

HEIFERS

Magilligan producer, Charolais, 460kgs, £950, 510kgs, £1,005, 560kgs, £1,050, 480kgs, £925. Ballycastle producer, Charolais, 410kgs, £800, 420kgs, £830, 400kgs, £790, 430kgs, £850. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 460kgs, £900, 410kgs, £795, 590kgs, £1,100, 440kgs, £890, 520kgs, £970, 550kgs, £1,000, 420kgs, £800, 440kgs, £890. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 620kgs, £1,190, 570kgs, £1,050. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 560kgs, £1,020. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 550kgs, £1,060, 550kgs, £1,000 Cloughmills producer, Belgian Blue, 400kgs, £750. Ballyvoy producer, Charolais, 500kgs, £950.

FAT BULLS/COWS

Bushmills producer, Aberdeen Angus, 1,045kgs, £1,100. Cushendall producer, Limousin, 730kgs, £830. Ballycastle producer, Belgian Blue, 710kgs, £750.

Sale every Monday night.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.