Armoy Mart: Outstanding heifer sells for £1,490

Another fine turnout of 174 head on Monday last saw some might fine prices for cattle on offer.

An outstanding heifer from the herd of Eugene Duncan, Ballyvoy, weighing 540kgs made £1,490.

Steers sold to £1,150 and fat cows sold to £1,140.

LEADING PRICES

HEIFERS

Ballyvoy producer, Limousin, 540kgs, £1,490, 500kgs, £1,000. Coleraine producer, Limousin, 400kgs, £910. Armoy producer, Limousin, 490kgs, £1,050, 480kgs, £1,000, 500kgs, £1,050, 470kgs, £985, 540kgs, £1,105, 480kgs, £1,000. Ballycastle producer, Charolais, 340kgs, £700, 390kgs, £825. Loughguile producer, Limousin, 510kgs, £1,200. Glenarm producer, Limousin, 300kgs, £720, 290kgs, £635, 300kgs, £685. Glenariffe producer, Simmental, 360kgs, £730, 350kgs, £745, 320kgs, £750, 320kgs, £705. Ballymena producer, Hereford, 300kgs, £640, 290kgs, £585, 300kgs, £645, 350kgs, £715. Ballymoney producer, Charolais, 460kgs, £1,055. Dunloy producer, Charolais, 250kgs, £525. Coleraine producer, Simmental, 640kgs, £1,110, 550kgs, £1,025. Glenarm producers, Limousin, 560kgs, £1,140, 605kgs, £1,150. Stranocum producer, Aberdeen Angus 690kgs, £1,270, 580kgs, £1,030. Coleraine producer, Limousin, 510kgs, £1,050, 380kgs, £830. Ballymoney producer, Aberdeen Angus, 490kgs, £910.

STEERS

Ballyvoy producer, Limousin, 550kgs, £1,150, 555kgs, £1,150. Armoy producer, Limousin, 460kgs, £1,000. Cloughmills producer, Belgian Blue, 530kgs, £1,040. Ballycastle producer, Charolais, 290kgs, £775, 250kgs, £725. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 450kgs, £965, 460kgs, £935. Armoy producer, Aberdeen Angus, 400kgs, £810. Cushendun producer, Limousin, 300kgs, £660. Ballymoney producer, Limousin, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs, £1,195. Bushmills producer, Friesian, OTM, 800kgs, £1,200. Bushmills producer, Friesian, 540kgs, £1,040, 500kgs, £890. Coleraine producer, Simmental, 560kgs, £1,125, 500kgs, £955, 440kgs, £895, 550kgs, £1,040. Martinstown producer, Limousin, 500kgs, £970. Cloughmills producer, Belgian Blue, 480kgs, £900, 400kgs, £780, 600kgs, £1,070. Ballymoney producer, Limousin, 560kgs, £1,045. Ballymoney producer, Charolais, 480kgs, £960, 520kgs, £1,050, 560kgs, £1,080, 490kgs, £920. Glenarm producer, Limousin, 270kgs, £690, 515kgs, £1,130, 490kgs, £1,050, 430kgs, £885. Coleraine producer, Limousin, 430kgs, £865, 440kgs, £870. Ballymoney producer, Aberdeen Angus, 550kgs, £1,030, 470kgs, £900. Glenarm producer, Limousin, 230kgs, £575.

FAT COWS

Coleraine producer, Limousin, 780kgs, £1,140, 680kgs, £1,100. Glenarm producer, Limousin, 610kgs, £940. Ballycastle producer, Aberdeen Angus, 495kgs, £740. Cullybackey producer, Aberdeen Angus, 595kgs, £860. Stranocum producer, Friesian, 580kgs, £725. Mosside producer, Friesian, 540kgs, £600. Bushmills producer, Aberdeen Angus, 680kgs, £830. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 550kgs, £810. Bushmills producer, Friesian, 700kgs, £865. Glenarm producer, Limousin, £610.

Sale every Monday night.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.