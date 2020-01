Armoy Mart: Steers sell to £1,135 with a 460kgs Charolais at £1,000

The first sale of 2020 was a sharp trade.

Just under 130 head on offer met a packed ring of buyers and some fancy prices were recorded.

Steers sold to £1,135 with a 460kgs Charolais at £1,000.

Heifers sold to £1,100 for 530kgs.

Fat cows made up to £980 for 690kgs.

LEADING PRICES

STEERS

Cushendun producer, Charolais, 460kgs £1,000. Glengormley producer, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs £1,160, 480kgs £970. Bushmills producer, Charolais, 390kgs £890, 400kgs £910, 480kgs £980, 460kgs £945. Cushendall producer, Lim, 350kgs £770, 360kgs £755. Glenariffe producer, Limousin, 280kgs £640, 260kgs £640. Dervock producer, Aberdeen Angus, 290kgs £595, 330kgs £670, 290kgs £595, 240kgs £555. Martinstown producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine, 300kgs £710, 340kgs £680. Glengormley producer, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs £1,160, 600kgs £1,140. Bushmills producer, Charolais, 400kgs £850, 370kgs £770, 415kgs £830. Ballycastle producer, Aberdeen Angus, 430kgs £870. Dervock producer, Aberdeen Angus, 470kgs £900, 380kgs £755. Ballycastle producer, Friesian, OTM, 570kgs £1,000, 650kgs £1,045, 560kgs £950, 500kgs £900. Ballymoney producer, Limousin, 590kgs £1,135. Armoy producer, Aberdeen Angus, 400kgs £800, 410kgs £800, 440kgs £880, 445kgs £880, 445kgs £880. Glenariffe producer, Limousin, 260kgs £640.

HEIFERS

Cushendun producer, Charolais, 530kgs £1,100, 500kgs £1,060, 490kgs £1,050, 470kgs £1,000, 500kgs £1,060, 490kgs £1,000, 450kgs £980. Bushmills producer, Charolais, 360kgs £745, 460kgs £945, 420kgs £905. Cushendall producer, Limousin, 470kgs £995, 460kgs £980. Bushmills producer, Belgian Blue, 250kgs £560, 280kgs £600, 300kgs £600. Glenariffe producer, Limousin, 290kgs £620, 190kgs £440, 195kgs £440, 200kgs £500. Dervock producer, Aberdeen Angus, 290kgs £575, 270kgs £545, 280kgs £575. Cushendall producer, Limousin, 460kgs £865, 470kgs £920. Bushmills producer, Belgian Blue, 350kgs £665, 340kgs £620, 350kgs £630. Cushendun producer, Charolais, OTM, 640kgs £1,070.

FAT COWS

Ballycastle producer, Belgian Blue, 690kgs £980. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 590kgs £835, 480kgs £550. Cloughmills producer, Hereford, 420kgs £695.

Sale every Monday at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.