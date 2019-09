Armoy Mart: Steers selling to £1,320 and heifers to £1,055

Another fine show of 270 head of cattle last Monday night saw an improvement in prices with a packed ring of buyers eager for quality stock on offer.

Steers sold to £1,320 and heifers sold to £1,055.

LEADING PRICES

STEERS

Coleraine producer, Charolais, 600kgs, £1,130, Limousin, 620kgs, £1,120, 610kgs, £1,100. Dunloy producer, Charolais, 690kgs, £1,320, 560kgs, £1,040, 570kgs, £1,030. Bushmills producer, Charolais, 400kgs, £790, 505kgs, £1,000. Mosside producer, Charolais, 440kgs, £840, 490kgs, £950. Ballycastle producer, Blonde d’Aquitaine, 600kgs, £1,145, 620kgs, £1,145, 600kgs, £1,075. Loughguile producer, Aberdeen Angus, 610kgs £1,105, 600kgs £1,105, 630kgs £1,140, 610kgs, £1,105. Cushendall producer, Charolais, 530kgs, £1,080, 500kgs, £940, 510kgs, £940, 500kgs, £990, 530kgs, £1,015. Cushendall producer, Charolais, 630kgs, £1,145, 500kgs, £965. Bushmills producer, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs, £1,140. Glenariffe producer, Simmental, 390kgs, £745. Cushendall producer, Charolais, 450kgs, £880, 440kgs, £900, 560kgs, £1,105. Ballymoney producer, Hereford, 650kgs £1,100. Ballycastle producer, Blonde d’Aquitaine, 560kgs, £965. Armoy producer, Limousin, 430kgs, £780, 480kgs, £905. Carnlough producer, Shorthorn, 650kgs, £1,085. Bushmills producer, Friesian, 600kgs, £975. Dervock producer, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs, £1,000, 620kgs, £1,020. Dunloy producer, Charolais, 550kgs, £970, 530kgs, £910, 680kgs, £1,100. Coleraine producer, Limousin, 630kgs, £1,100, 590kgs, £1,055. Cushendall producer, Aberdeen Angus, 560kgs, £1,080, 570kgs, £1,080, 550kgs, £1,015, 540kgs, £1,015.

HEIFERS

Coleraine producer, Aberdeen Angus, 510kgs, £1,025, 510kgs, £1,025, 590kgs, £1,015. Bushmills producer, Charolais, 440kgs, £885. Ballycastle producer, Blonde d’Aquitaine, 70kgs, £1,055, 590kgs, £1,700, 535kgs, £970. Armoy producer, Limousin, 470kgs, £900, 400kgs, £760, 480kgs, £905. Kilrea producer, Charolais, 560kgs, £890, 600kgs, £1,080, 540kgs, £960. Ballycastle producer, Aberdeen Angus, 570kgs, £990, 530kgs, £995. Ballycastle producer, Aberdeen Angus, 400kgs, £700. Coleraine producer, Aberdeen Angus, 590kgs, £990, 440kgs, £755.

