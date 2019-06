Armoy Mart: Steers sold to a top price of £1,235 for 600kgs

An excellent turnout of 174 head last Monday night met with another fine trade with many customers eager for store and fat cattle.

Steers sold to a top price of £1,235 for 600kgs, heifers to £1,120 for 520kgs both from the farm of E McCorry, Glengormley.

Fat cows made up to a top of £1,120 paid for a 730kgs Limousin cow from the farm of Chris Freeman, Bushmills.

LEADING PRICES

STEERS

Glengormley producer, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs, £1,235, 560kgs, £1,120, 580kgs, £1,185, 470kgs, £1,005, 560kgs, £1,150, 440kgs, £910, 500kgs, £1,105, 560kgs, £1,140, 480kgs, £970. Ballymoney producer, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs, £1,245, 580kgs, £1,225, 590kgs, £1,235. Ballycastle producer, Charolais, 350kgs, £800. Bushmills producer, Charolais, 370kgs, £880, 380kgs, £800, 360kgs, £755. Bushmills producer, Aberdeen Angus, 350kgs, £730. Glenarm producer, Charolais, 500kgs, £1,020. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 370kgs, £750, 375kgs, £750. Loughguile producer, Friesian, 700kgs, £1,105, 710kgs, £1,105, 650kgs, £1,030. Ballymoney producer, Charolais, 400kgs, £770, 500kgs, £1,045. Ballycastle producer, Hereford, 590kgs, £1,080, 600kgs, £1,110. Martinstown producer, Charolais, 400kgs, £900, 440kgs, £880, 400kgs, £835. Mosside producer, Friesian, 530kgs, £875, 500kgs, £790. Glengormley producer, Limousin, 480kgs, £1,015, 470kgs, £925, 440kgs, £870, 450kgs, £870, 600kgs, £1,140. Torr producer, Limousin, 400kgs, £800, 360kgs, £740, 300kgs, £650. Ballymoney producer, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs, £1,210. Bushmills producer, Friesian, 560kgs, £885, 530kgs, £875, 560kgs, £885. Bushmills producer, Fleckvieh, 460kgs, £790, 440kgs, £770. Carnlough producer, Limousin, 505kgs, £945, 500kgs, £900.

HEIFERS

Glengormley producer, Limousin, 520kgs, £1,120, 390kgs, £880, 360kgs, £830, 315kgs, £660, 360kgs, £740. Glenarm producer, Charolais, 430kgs, £880. Carnlough producer, Limousin, 330kgs, £690, 420kgs, £930. Glenarm producer, Charolais, 480kgs, £1,000, 460kgs, £925. Glengormley producer, Limousin, 390kgs, £760, 435kgs, £895. Ballycastle producer, Aberdeen Angus, 400kgs, £740. Ballymoney producer, Limousin, 420kgs, £950, 410kgs, £870, 500kgs, £955. Ballymoney producer, Charolais, 530kgs, £995, 460kgs, £900.

FAT COWS

Bushmills producer, Simmental, 700kgs, £1,120. Lurgan producer, Aberdeen Angus, 580kgs, £920, 490kgs, £590, 620kgs, £720. Bushmills producer, Friesian, 610kgs, £830. Ballycastle producer, Aberdeen Angus, 590kgs, £760. Glengormley producer, Aberdeen Angus, 530kgs, £930, 560kgs, £630, 650kgs, £780. Cloughmills producer, Simmental, 680kgs, £845.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.