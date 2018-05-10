Armoy take part in area competitions

The area competitions were held in April. Armoy WI had lots of entries and a different winner in each category.

Anne Patton got first for gingerbread, Christine Duddy first for shortbread, Inez Richmond first for her twiddlemuff and Valerie Huey first for her floral arrangement.

While Armoy entries were being judged members all took part in a few games of curling. Then they had mocktails which were enjoyed by all as they all needed a refreshing drink after the energetic curling.

Members then had a short business meeting. Congratulations were extended to the drama group who won best sketch at the drama festival, entitled A Little Bit of Nookie written and produced by member Nancy Orr.

After a cup of tea they ended with ‘The countrywomans song’.