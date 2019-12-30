Around the globe there are so many food traditions surrounding New Year

Next Tuesday is New Year’s Eve, a day full of reflection on the past twelve months and quiet hope for the coming year.

Around the globe there are many food traditions surrounding this celebration, with the promise of good fortune.

In Italy and Brazil lentils play a big part in the festivities.

These legumes are thought to represent coins and the more you eat the more wealth you’ll have in 2020.

Your health is your wealth and these nutritious little orbs should go part of the way to help you on the way.

Lentils are great soaker uppers of flavour.

Cook the puy variety in water infused with crushed garlic, onion, hard herbs like rosemary and thyme, chilli and spices.

There’s a point when the lentils are perfectly cooked – on either side of this they’ll be like bullets or soup so keep a tight eye.

When they’re ready drain and toss in good olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

Delicious with grilled meats, roast chicken or as part of a cheese salad.

Lucky and healthy always gets my vote. Throughout Europe eating whole roasted fish is popular at new year.

The scales represent coins, they swim in schools representing prosperity and fish always move forward representing progress.

Eating pork is popular around the globe – pig’s trot forward signifying progress, so combining fish and bacon is a double whammy in the good luck department.

Being presented with a whole fish is not appealing to a lot of people.

My first recipe calls for a luxurious compromise to bring in the new year – scallops Rockefeller.

Traditionally oysters get the rich Rockefeller treatment but scallops are low maintenance and easier to source.

The shellfish is roasted with a bacon and parmesan crumb and served on braised lentils with a champagne (or any fizz) butter sauce.

The sauce is a classic beurre blanc style where cold butter is whisked into a wine and acid reduction. It’s silky and decadent – perfect for this slightly extravagant fish dish.

Well it’s only New Year once a year.

In Greece at New Year, they smash a pomegranate at the front door, the more seeds that escape, the better, bringing luck and prosperity.

Don’t waste the seeds – gather them up, give them a good wash and add to your prosecco at midnight with a squeeze of clementine juice.

They also add a lovely crunch when scattered over a creamy, billowy pavlova or tossed into a spicy rice salad. The Greeks also bake a lemon cake, with a coin inside at New Year.

Whoever finds the coin will receive good luck.

Make sure to tell everyone if you’re doing this – a trip to the dentist for someone unsuspecting in early 2020 mightn’t go down that well.

My other recipe is for a flourless lemon cake – serve with cream and some fresh fruit on top.

Whatever you do, have a wonderful new year and prosperous 2020!