Artana YFC parents’ evening and prizegiving

Artana YFC bookended it’s spring with two huge celebrations.

Firstly the club held it’s 60th anniversary dinner at the Milbrook Hotel in Ballynahinch with the event being attended by over 120 past and current club members as well as outgoing YFCU president James Speers.

James O'Rourke with Colin Bell from the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust

Outgoing club secretary Jason McVeigh said it was an honour and privilege to have so many people present who helped shape the club over the years and to hear stories and see photographs of days gone by.

Finishing off their club year, Artana YFC held it’s annual parents night at which they handed out their member of the year and competition trophies as well as presenting a cheque for £5,000 to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

The club would like to congratulate all their award winners and say thank you to everyone who helped make the anniversary dinner and the club year such a success.

Katie Graham with Colin Bell from the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust

Hana Johnston with Colin Bell from the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust

Committee member Andrew Corbett along with former member and former YFCU president Joe Graham and current club president William McCauley