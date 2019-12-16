Artnagullion Diaz ET lifts Supreme Champion title at show and sale

A Shearling Ewe, Artnagullion Diaz ET, Lot 4, from the Kells-based Artnagullion flock of Elizabeth McAllister lifted the Supreme Champion title at the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club In-Lamb Christmas Show and Sale held at Dungannon Farmers Mart on Friday, 6th December.

Sired by Atnagullion Billy Ray and out of Artnagullion Porsha ET, the Supreme Champion was served by Belvoir View Dusty back in September and had scanned for twins.

Jamie McCutcheon with his class winning Ewe Lamb, Bodoney Eloisa and show judge, Stephen Mulvey. The Ewe Lamb went on to be named Reserve Champion.

Commenting on the Supreme Champion judge Stephen Mulvey from Dunboyne, County Meath, said: “She had good power and good length and is very correct in terms of Beltex.”

The Reserve Champion was a Ewe Lamb, Bodoney Eloisa, Lot 31, from the Trillick-based Bodoney flock of Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon. Sired by Snoopy de Gochenee and out of Bodoney Cupcake ET, the Reserve Champion was described by judge, Stephen Mulvey as “typical of the Beltex breed”.

“She handled as well as she looked,” he added.

Artnagullion Diaz ET won the Shearling Ewe class and the McAllister’s also finished third in this class with Artnagullion Dot, Lot 5. Runner-up in the Shearling Ewes class was A. Murray & Son’s Ravara Flock, Ballygowan, with Ravara Daughter of the Dragon ET, Lot 1. A. Murray & Son won the Aged Ewes class with Ravara Wondergirl ET, Lot 27. Sired by Artnagullion Toronto ET the Dam was Culsh Rainbow. In second place was Munreary Cream ET, Lot 22 from the Claudy-based Munreary Flock of PLJ Brolly.

Judging underway in the Ewe Lambs class.

Third place in the Aged Ewes class went to Rathbone Bluebell, Lot 26, from A. Murray & Son.

As well as winning the Ewe Lamb class with Bodoney Eloisa the McCutcheon’s also had the runner-up spot in this class with Bodoney Edith, Lot 30. In third place was Ravara Emerald City ET, Lot 34, from A Murray & Son.

The export sale of MV Accredited and Scrapie Monitored Pedigree Female Sheep comprised of 20 Shearling Ewes, seven Aged Ewes and 12 Ewe Lambs and was carried out under the auspices of the Beltex Sheep Society and the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club.

Into the sales ring and top price on the day was 1,300gns which was paid by Joe Hargroves from Portlaoise, County Laois for the Supreme Champion, Artnagullion Diaz ET, Lot 4.

Ryan Murray, A Murray & Son with Ravara Wondergirl ET, winner of the Aged Ewe Class and show judge, Stephen Mulvey.

The McAllister’s also had the next best price on the day, 700gns, which was paid by Hugh O’Connor from County Meath for Artnagullion Dot, Lot 5.

Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon’s Ewe Lamb class winner and Reserve Champion, Bodoney Eloisa, Lot 31, sold to Harvey Keys from Fivemiletown for 500gns.

IRISH BELTEX SHEEP BREEDERS’ CLUB IN-LAMB CHRISTMAS SHOW AND SALE AT DUNGANNON FARMERS’ MART

Friday, 6th December, 2019

Judge: Stephen Mulvey, Dunboyne, County Meath.

Show Results:

Supreme Champion: Artnagullion Diaz ET, Lot 4, Shearling Ewe, Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Kells

Reserve Champion: Bodoney Eloisa, Lot 31, Ewe Lamb, Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick

CLASSES:

Class 1, Shearling Ewes: 1st Artnagullion Diaz ET, Lot 4, Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Kells; 2nd Ravara Daughter of the Dragon ET, Lot 1, A. Murray & Son, Ravara Flock, Ballygowan; 3rd Artnagullion Dot, Lot 5, Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Kells; 4th Munreary Dark Sky ET, Lot 9, PLJ Brolly, Munreary Flock, Claudy; 5th Ravara Demi Moore ET,Lot 2, A Murray & Son, Ravara Flock, Ballygowan

Elizabeth McAllister and William McAllister with their entries in the Shearling Ewe class.

CLASS 2

Aged Ewes: 1st Ravara Wondergirl ET, Lot 27, A Murray & Son, Ravara Flock, Ballygowan; 2nd Munreary Cream ET, Lot 22, PLJ Brolly, Munreary Flock, Claudy; 3rd Rathbone Bluebell, Lot 26, A Murray & Son, Ravara Flock, Ballygowan

CLASS 3

Ewe Lambs: 1st Bodoney Eloisa, Lot 31, Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick; 2nd Bodoney Edith, Lot 30, Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick; 3rd Ravara Emerald City ET, Lot 34, A. Murray & Son, Ravara Flock, Ballygowan; 4th Ravara Exit Wounds ET, Lot 38, A. Murray & Son, Ravara Flock, Ballygowan

Making preparations for the show, Jamie McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick, with his grandfather, Billy McCutcheon.

Alfie Murray with Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club Chairman, Eddie O'Neill and his son, Eoghan O'Neill.

Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club Chairman, Eddie O'Neill making a presentation to show judge, Stephen Mulvey.