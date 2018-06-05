Artnagullion Pandora Charollais is the judge’s favourite at Balmoral

The 150th Balmoral Show proved a successful one for the McAllister team of Charollais sheep winning the breed championship and several red rosettes.

Judge for the classes was Carroll Barber, breed secretary, who chose her champion, Artnagullion Pandora, from the senior ewe class, a powerful ewe owned by William McAllister and shown by his sister Elizabeth.

Reserve Breed Champion Shown by Malcomson Family, Kenneth,Seth and Geoffrey

Not only has this ewe looks but she has a great depth of pedigree.

She is sired by Le-Law Hardnut and out of a Ballyhibbon Kickstart daughter, her mother was full sister to Artnagullion Loopy Lou who won interbreed champion at Balmoral 2013.

There will be an opportunity to purchase some of these bloodlines with her daughter heading to the Worcester Premier Sale on June 29th and 30th.

The reserve champion and also male champion went to the first prize winner in the shearling ram class.

1st Prize Breed Group of Three shown by Lornbrook Flock

Lineside Super Sam was purchased as a ram lamb by the Malcomson family from Tommy and Derek Fenton’s Lineside Flock.

He was sired by Lakeview One Direction and out of a Homebred Ewe sired by Foulrice Harry.

Taking the red rosette in the senior ram class and reserve male champion was Alistair Moore with Kirkhouse Remo, a well muscled correct Optimus son purchased privately from David Norman, Kirkhouse Flock.

The Lornbrook Flock were the pick of the Gimmer Class with their stylish homebred shearling ewe sired by Hollylodge Olympic.

1st Prize Ram Lamb shown by William McAllister

Artnagullion were once again to the fore in the ewe and ram lamb classes taking both top spots with an ET son and daughter out of a Figurehead ewe and sired by Knockin Shop.

The ewe lamb was the judge’s choice for reserve female champion.

Breed prize for best group of three went to the Lornbrook Flock.

The Charollais interbreed group of three was made up of the senior ewe, shearling ram and ewe lamb from the McAllister and Malcomson family which claimed the interbreed group championship.

1st Prize Ewe Lamb and Reserve Female Champion shown by William McAllister

Results from the Fane Valley sponsored classes:

Senior ram

1st 16XNK01810 “Kirkhouse Remo” Alistair Moore

2nd 15XWZ002811 “Hollylodge Phoenix” Trevor Bell

3rd 16WRF00371 “Arbryn Roberto” Tommy and Derek Fenton

Shearling ram

Charollais Breed Champion, 1st Prize Senior Ewe shown by William McAllister

1st 17ZLZ008321 “Lineside Super Sam” Malcomson Family

2nd 17ZUF00060 Trevor Bell

3rd 17PQ00394 Trevor Bell

Senior ewe

1st 15ZGQ02276 “Artngullion Pandora” William McAllister

2nd 15ZNN02401 Trevor Bell

3rd 14ZGQ01890 William McAllister

Shearling ewe

1st ZHV01134 Trevor Bell

2nd 17ZGQ03165 William McAllister

3rd 17ZGQ03163 William McAllister

Ram lamb

1st 18ZGQ03541 William McAllister

2nd 18ZGQ03540 William McAllister

3rd 18ZLZ01811 Tommy and Derek Fenton

Ewe lamb

1st 18ZGQ03546 William McAllister

2nd 18ZHV01222 Trevor Bell

3rd 18ZGQ03550 William McAllister

Group of three: Lornbrok Flock

Male champion: Shearling ram ZLZ00821 Lineside Super Sam

Reserve male champion: Senior ram 16XNK01810 Kirkhouse Remo

Female champion: Senior ewe 15ZGQ02276 Artnagullion Pandora

Reserve female champion: Ewe lamb 18ZGQ03546

Champion: “Artnagullion Pandora” William McAllister

Reserve; “Lineside Super Sam”, Malcomson family.

1st Prize Shearling Ram, Male Champion and Reserve Champion shown by Malcomson Family

1st Prize Shearling Ewe shown by Trevor Bell

1st Prize Senior Ram and Reserve Male Champion shown by Alistair Moore