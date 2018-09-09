Asda Antrim hosts a celebration of local lamb

Asda and the Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland (LMC) were joined by key stakeholders in the agri-food industry to celebrate Love Lamb Week 2018 and encourage more shoppers to purchase and include Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) lamb in their diets.

The LMC team travelled to Asda Antrim for a day of in-store sampling, which showcased lamb-based recipes to promote Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured Lamb.

Representatives from the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) and ABP Food Group, Asda’s main red meat supplier, were also on hand to speak with customers about the range of local lamb available in stores and encourage them to try lamb dishes for themselves.

Joe McDonald, from Asda, commented: “Asda was delighted to support Love Lamb Week and welcome LMC, UFU, ABP Food Group and local sheep farmers to our Antrim store.

“We have a strong commitment to NIFQA and when our customers buy NIFQA lamb products, they can be sure the lamb they are purchasing has been produced to the highest quality standards.”

Cherrie Kenny, LMC’s education services manager, added: “We’re very pleased with how our NIFQA lamb sampling session was received on Saturday. Northern Ireland is famous for producing some of the best quality lamb in the world and that’s what Love Lamb Week is all about – celebrating our local produce.

“By going into stores and carrying out sampling sessions, we wanted to show consumers just how versatile, tasty and easy lamb is to cook with. An objective I think we achieved very well as there was lots of consumer engagement and interest in NIFQA lamb.

“Our mission going forward is to get more people to incorporate NIFQA lamb into their diet.

“We would like to thank Asda Antrim for welcoming us in store and for continuing to support NIFQA produce.”