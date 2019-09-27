Asda crowned ‘Poultry Retailer of the Year’

For the third consecutive year Asda has won the coveted British Poultry Retailer of the Year.

The announcement was made at the British Poultry Awards 2019 in front of over 250 industry stakeholders including retail buyers, manufacturers, producers and farmers.

The event which took place at the Sheraton Grand Park Lane hotel saw awards handed to winners of 15 industry categories ranging from Best Duck Seasonal Product to Foodservice Operator of the Year.

The British Poultry Council took the opportunity to reinforce its commitment to the government’s National Food Strategy with its ‘Food on Every Table’ campaign which has feeding the nation at its core.

The campaign highlights this country’s responsibility to ensure everyone, including the most vulnerable has access to safe, nutritious and affordable British food.

Hundreds of products were entered into the awards, and the best of the best were put forward as a finalist. Judges tasted over 60 products from Chaat Masala Chicken Chops, Mango and Lime Turkey Steaks to Duck Roulade with pork and plum stuffing aimed at the Christmas market.

Poultry Retailer of the Year, Asda has the opportunity to carry the endorsement on its entire range of everyday fresh poultry cuts for a 12-month period, while all winners will benefit from a dedicated logo to use on their advertising and POS campaigns.

In addition to winning Retailer of the Year, Asda took home the prize for Best Turkey Product – All Year Round - with Its Butcher’s Selection Turkey and Caramelised Onion Sausages; Best Chicken Product - All Year Round - went to Morrisons for its Fajita Mini Fillets, while Best New Poultry Launch went to Waitrose for its Buttermilk King Kebab; and for the second year The Cornish Duck Co Ltd won Best Duck Product – All Year Round - for its Cherry Smoked Terras Duck Breast.

Richard Griffiths, Chief Executive, British Poultry Council said: “Our awards is the biggest event in the poultry industry calendar providing an important platform to recognise the continued contribution made by both small and large players in making the industry the success it is.

“It’s a great opportunity to applaud the innovators and we’re pleased to say that this year we attracted a huge number of high spec products from across the industry.

“A huge thanks to all those who entered and congratulations to all winners.”

The judging panel comprised Sheila Eggleston - Food & Drink Editor, Cost Sector Catering, Lee Maycock – chef consultant, Nichola Palmer, Woman magazine and Jake Davies, Poultry.Network.