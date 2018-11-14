Athletes urged to eat for performance

Britain’s most successful female Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey, shared her inspiring story as well as her perspective on sports nutrition and the nutritional challenges faced by athletes at the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland’s ‘Milk it for all it’s worth’ Performance Nutrition Seminar held recently at W5.

The Dairy Council’s annual seminar highlighted some of the latest scientific research and its practical application in the field of sports nutrition including the potential role of milk to an audience of sports nutrition professionals working with young people.

This year’s seminar featured presentations from Kathryn Stewart, Dietitian and Sports Nutritionist, who addressed the nutrition challenges faced at the non–stop ‘Race Around Ireland’ ultra–cycling event and Performance Nutritionist Lauren Delany from British Cycling. In addition to working with track sprint, BMX and the Paracycling programme at British Cycling, Lauren is also an accomplished sports person in her own right having recently been selected on the Irish Women’s Rugby XV squad for the 2018 Autumn Internationals.