Auction expected to make over £500k

East Anglian-based auctioneer, Cheffins, is due to sell one of the most important collections of classic Ford and Fordson tractors on behalf of well-known enthusiast, Paul Cable.

The Paul Cable collection will go under the hammer on Saturday 12th May near Potters Bar in Hertfordshire. Comprising of 38 sought-after classic tractors and piles of implements and spares, the Collection is expected to generate in excess of £500,000.

Some of the most important collections of classic Ford and Fordson tractors which is being auctioned by Cheffins on behalf of well-known enthusiast, Paul Cable

Amassed over 14 years of collecting, many of the tractors on offer are some of the rarest examples of their type to have hit the market, including the uncommon Fordson County derivatives such as the Super-4, Super-6 and a 1957 Four Drive.

Oliver Godfrey, director, Cheffins comments: “Paul Cable was at one time one of the largest agricultural contractors in Hertfordshire, but he decided to retire from the business in 2003 and devote time to his passion for collecting classic tractors, whilst still farming 150 acres in rural Hertfordshire.

“Following a 50-year career in farming, he has decided to retire and sell his collection at one of the most significant on-site sales for machinery of this type to have hit the market for many years.”

Leading the way will be the County 1474 Longnose which has a pre-sale estimate in the region of £60,000-£70,000; swiftly followed by the Doe Triple-D which has some good provenance with well-known previous owners and is expected to sell in the region of £60,000 - £70,000.

Also, a Ford FW60 is expected to make between £20,000-£25,000, whilst a low-houred 1979 County 1174 which operated at Stansted Airport has an estimate of £20,000-£25,000.

Mainly dating back to the 1960s, 70s and 80s, all of the tractors on offer have been beautifully restored and preserved.

Also on offer on the day will be a 1956 Land Rover Series 1 which has been subject to an extensive restoration over a three-year period.

Mr Godfrey continued: “This is one of the finest collections of Ford and Fordsons variants in the UK.

“With a fantastic eye and a skill for preservation, Paul’s collection is a Ford and Fordson enthusiast’s dream.

“The level of interest we have had for this sale has been exceptional and we are expecting the sale to be incredibly busy on the day.”

The sale will take place on Saturday 12th May, with a viewing opportunity on Friday 11th May at Colesdale Farm, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, EN6 4QZ.

For more information please visit www.cheffins.co.uk, or call Cheffins auctioneers on 01353 777767.