Aureli is new junior vice president of NIVA

Belgian native, Aurelie Moralis who is well known in farming and veterinary circles as the Veterinary Consultant for Zoetis in Northern Ireland has been elected Junior Vice President of the North of Ireland Veterinary Association (NIVA) - the territorial division of the British Veterinary Association (BVA).

Speaking after her election at the Association’s AGM she said: “I have been a council member of NIVA since 2015 and have been impressed by, and have benefitted from, the work carried out by the Association.

“NIVA has worked for all sections of the profession through negotiation and lobbying with government, related organisations and customers. It is a privilege to continue to assist with that work through my Junior Vice Presidency appointment.”

She added: “I look forward to supporting the new President, Alan Gordon with his specific objectives for his term in office.”

Speaking at NIVA’s AGM, Alan Gordon outlined some of his priorities stating that he intends to focus on the current workforce issue by addressing the three R’s; recruitment, retention and relationships. He said: “I want to see NI as a place where veterinary graduates really want to come and work. There are significant issues, especially for mixed practices at present, and I aim to research and address these issues in close conjunction with our partner organisations to lessen the burden on practices and in turn ensure a high standard of service to our clients.”

Aurelie obtained her Bachelor of Science at RUCA’s Faculty of Pharmaceutical, Biomedical and Veterinary Sciences in Antwerp, Belgium and her Master of Science at RUG’s Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at Ghent, Belgium. She also recently completed a Dairy Herd Health Certificate from University College, Dublin and is due to graduate in June 2018.

Aurelie worked in a farm animal practice in Dundonald and a mixed practice in Rathfriland before joining Zoetis in 2014 as Veterinary Consultant.