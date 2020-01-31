Australian fanciers visit multi national winning lofts

Having paid a visit to the RPRA Show Of The Year in Blackpool recently, a small party of Australian fanciers made it a trip of a lifetime by arranging to visit Northern Ireland before their return home, to visit and view one of the finest long distance lofts in Ireland – Malachy Maguire & Son, Newry.

Making the trip to the North were Phil Murphy, President Central Cumberland Federation, NSW Sydney; Brian Dilwuth, formerly from Newry and John Jeffery, Secretary Central Cumberland Federation, NSW Sydney.

Pictured left to right - Phil Murphy, President Central Cumberland Federation, NSW Sydney , Brian Dilwuth, Formerly from Newry , Malachy Maguire & John Jeffery, Secretary Central Cumberland Federation, NSW Sydney

To say the fanciers were impressed would be an understatement and the hospitality shown by Malachy and son Mark at the lofts, showing them the fantastic team of long distance superstars was greatly appreciated by visitors Phil, Brian and John.

The Maguires keep Northern Ireland to the fore in pigeon racing circles around the world.

DRUMNAVADDY INVITATION HPS BREEDER/BUYER AND AIR AMBULANCE NI CHARITY SALE

Drumnavaddy Invitation HPS will have a Breeder/Buyer Sale on Friday 13th March 2020 in the Banbridge British Legion at 8.15pm.

Mr Jimmy Bell.

Penning of the birds from 6.45pm.

The club will be making a donation to the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance Charity and all fanciers are welcome, either to attend sale or to enter a bird in the sale.

The club would like all birds to be in pen on the night of the sale but they are accepting cards of young birds that will be ready up to three weeks from the date of the sale and will require pedigree and ring number of youngster on offer for buyer.

Race will be the INFC Inland YB National and will be open to fanciers from EDC, Ulster Federation and NIPA. There will be at least three prizes paid out.

For any more information contact Drumnavaddy Secretary Davy Smyth on 07593 666757 or David West on 07759653317.

KEN WILKINSON & SON – ANTRIM

Ken Wilkinson – Antrim - complete clearance sale- due to health reasons over a series of sales and online sales on behalf of Ken Wilkinson & Son, Antrim.

Ken has not been in the best of health lately and with much reluctance has to dispose of his birds. The bloodlines on offer are awesome and without doubt top drawer. Ken only sourced the very best.

Barry Telford - Winner of all classes West Belfast HPS Charity Day 2020

The final draft of birds will be sold online only – with a 15 mins sniping feature in operation. The final draft will be online from the incoming weekend and all birds for sale will be listed over a series of nights. Go have a look and see what is on offer from the weekend www.pigeoncraic.com/auctions

OBITUARY

BELL Jimmy: It is with heavy heart and sincere sadness that I report to the fancy of the sad passing of one of “the old hands of the sport” Mr Jimmy Bell.

Jimmy was a lifetime pigeon fancier although in recent years was not competing and just kept a few to fly about.

Sincere condolences to son Robin, daughter-in-law Margaret and the entire Bell family circle at this sad time.

BELL Jimmy: The officers and members of Horseshoe HPS deeply regret the sad passing of their esteemed and honorary member Mr Jimmy Bell.

Sincere condolences to son Robin, daughter-in-law Margaret and the entire Bell family circle at this sad time. RH HAMILTON SEC - ON BEHALF OF THE HORSESHOE MEMBERS.