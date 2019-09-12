Autumn ‘Craft In The City’ returns to Lisburn

Northern Ireland’s favourite shopping event, Frock Around The Clock, will be returning to the City of Lisburn for its Autumn Craft In The City extravaganza on Saturday 14th September, partially funded by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

Featuring around 35 stalls of fashion accessories, homewares and collectables, textiles and décor, jewellery, sweet treats, art, craft, gifts, health & beauty products, and so much more, an amazing array of vintage, handmade, upcycled and holistic loveliness awaits – all in the heart of Lisburn City Centre!

Whether you are in search of stunning fashion accessories, authentic vintage treasures, beautiful and original handcrafted designs, or delicious edible goodies, this event has it all! It is the perfect place to find unique gifts, and gorgeous things for you, your family and your home!

The impressive exhibitor list will include Norma Jean Vintage, offering a fabulous selection of vintage collectables and fine jewellery, Tandem Photography, creators of stunning mounted photographic prints of Irish landscapes, Louisa Kelly Artist, maker of beautiful hand felted artworks, Beautiful Bakes, specialists in scrumptious home baked cupcakes and other sweet treats, Go Fly Your Kite, selling blank kite kits ready to customise with your own design, Natasha Swan Ceramics, maker of high quality handmade pottery, Renu Design Studio, creator of beautiful paintings, handmade home decor and gifts, and The Pretty Curious Design Studio offering beautiful, limited-edition eclectic jewellery, cards, tote bags and quirky prints.

Autumn Craft In The City will take place from 12 - 5pm on Saturday, 14th September 2019 at Market Square (in front of the Linen Centre & Museum), Lisburn BT28 1AG.