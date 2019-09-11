Autumn Inter Schools Show Jumping launched

Continuing on from the amazing success of the TRI Equestrian Inter-Schools Showjumping League in 2018, The Meadows Equestrian Centre is very excited to launch this year’s series of competitions.

This year’s 2019 inter-Schools showjumping league promises to be even bigger than ever with the continued sponsorship endorsement with TRI Equestrian NI as well as the successful partnership with Lisburn Bowl with Tack & Turn out competition winners receiving vouchers to go bowling at their fantastic facility in Lisburn, and of course with Baileys Horse Feeds.

Looking forward to the interr schools tournament

Having TRI as title sponsors once again will ensure that prize-winning competitors will be treated to some superb prizes that they can select themselves at the onsite TRI Equestrian store.

The first inter-schools’ competition will be held on Saturday, 21st September with both Primary and Secondary Schools being invited to come along and take part in this exciting schools showjumping league.

Last year schools and individuals from all across Ireland continued to travel to The MEC to take part, from Donegal to Enniskillen and further afield to take part and this year will be no different.

2019 will also see the introduction of a new rule to the show jumping series, with organisers now using the five best scores from the six legs to calculate the winning combinations in all classes.

Some of those who are looking forward to the interr schools tournament

The inter-school league will run from September through to November, culminating in the grand final on Saturday, 30th November. The competition consists of Primary, Novice and Open team and individual events – allowing a platform for all riders of all ages to represent their school.

The first show will kick off in Arena 1 with the ever-popular novice team class (85cm), followed by the open team and individual events (maximum 1m) and then the Premier Individual class (maximum 1.10m).

Arena 2 will start with the very popular 50cm Primary Individual class followed by a 60cm individual class, primary school team competition (maximum 70cm), primary individuals (maximum 70cm) and Novice individual (85cms).

Gareth McCombe from TRI Equestrian NI spoke at the launch.

He said: “We are delighted to be involved in our fifth year of sponsorship with what has become such a prestigious and well attended event. We love getting involved with a wide range of equestrian events all underpinned by the company vision ‘from grass roots to gold medals’.

“We have proudly sponsored the hugely successful Ulster Region Spring and Autumn Pony Showjumping Tours over the years and feel passionately about continuing to support our school’s showjumping as we get so much positive feedback from our customers because of our support.

“Wishing all competitors, the very best of luck and we look forward to seeing you all at the events.”

TRI Inter Schools Showjumping League 2019

Sat 21st September 2019 - Entries close Wednesday 18th September

Saturday 5th October 2019 – Entries close Wednesday 2nd October

Saturday 19th October 2019 - Entries close Wednesday 16th October

Saturday 2nd November 2019 - Entries close Wednesday 30th October

Saturday 16th November 2019 - Entries close Wednesday 13th November

Final Saturday 30th November 2019 - Entries close Wednesday 27th November.

The entries for the first show will close at 12 noon on Wednesday 18th September.

All entries must be completed and prepaid online before the deadline.

Please visit www.themec.co.uk or contact Aaron on 07711 815267 or email aaron@themec.co.uk.