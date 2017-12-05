Avoid Harm on the Farm child safety 2018 calendar launch

The chairman of the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) Derek Martin has launched the Avoid Harm on the Farm child safety 2018 calendar.

The calendar features winning entries from this year’s child safety on farms poster competition.

This year HSENI had 3,296 school children from 74 schools all over the province who submitted entries.

The launch took place at Lisanally Special School in Armagh, where one of the winning entrants attends.

Speaking at the launch, Derek Martin, chairman of the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland, said: “Child safety on farms remains a key focus for HSENI and the Farm Safety Partnership.

“Tragically, and unacceptably, we are still seeing children dying and being seriously injured on our farms and we all must do all we can to stop this from happening.

“Through this competition we have engaged and encouraged school children from across the province to show us their artistic talent in highlighting the issue and raising its profile.

“The competition has proved a great exercise in helping children realise the dangers that lurk on our farms.

“It has been a very difficult task choosing the 12 entries for the 2018 calendar, but I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the pupils for their contributions in this competition.”

This year the calendar has been sponsored by a number of the Farm Safety Partnership (FSP) Affiliate Organisations, ASDA, Northern Ireland Safety Group (NISG) and the Institutional of Occupational Safety & Health (IOSH). As FSP Affiliates these organisations have pledged to use their position and resources to promote the farm safety message and HSENI is very grateful for their support.

For more information about child safety on farms please visit HSENI’s farm safety webpage: https://www.hseni.gov.uk/topic/farm-safety

2017/18 poster competition winners

Special School

First – Fionnuala Carroll, Lisanally Special School

Second – Imogen Watson, Beechlawn Special School

Third - Tyler Davis, Beechlawn Special School

Foundation

First – Sawyer McCrum, Ballynure Primary School

Second – Ruairi Mulgrew, St Mary’s Primary School, Dunamore

Third – Simon Gregg, Clough Primary School

Key Stage 1

First – Aoibhinn Devlin, St Mary’s Primary School, Dunamore

Second – Ava Quinn, St Mary’s Primary School, Dunamore

Third – Emily Whitsitt, Brookeborough Primary School

Key Stage 2

First – Aoife McGovern, St Davog’s Primary School

Second – James Blair, Clough Primary School

Third – Caitlin Gallagher-Arruda, All Saints Primary School, Tattysallagh

You can view the winning entries on the HSENI website: https://www.hseni.gov.uk/articles/child-safety-farms-poster-competition-201718-winners