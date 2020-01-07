Avoid Harm on the Farm child safety 2020 calendar launch

The Chief Executive of the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI), Robert Kidd, has launched the ‘Avoid Harm on the Farm’ child safety 2020 calendar.

The 2020 calendar features winning entries from last year’s child safety on farms poster competition. In 2019 HSENI had 3,882 school children from 72 schools all over Northern Ireland who submitted entries. The launch took place at St. Joseph’s PS, Donagh, where one of the winning entries attended.

Speaking at the launch, Robert Kidd HSENI Chief Executive, said: “Child safety on farms remains a strategic key focus for HSENI and the Farm Safety Partnership. This competition is a great way for local pupils across Northern Ireland to engage and think about the daily dangers in and around a farmyard, and to think about the steps they can take to ensure they stay safe on the farm.

“The artistic flair and talent has again shone through, and it has not been an easy job selecting the winning entries, but I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the pupils and the schools for their continued contribution in this competition.”

Michael Grew, St. Joseph’s PS Principal, and a part-time farmer, said: “The area of Donagh is a rural community, so I appreciate the opportunity for St. Joseph’s PS to be involved in the child farm safety calendar competition, as I feel passionately around the subject of educating our pupils on being aware of the risks involved in farming, or indeed living near a farm and coming into contact with machinery, animals and slurry storage facilities.

“We recently held a Farm Families Key Skills programme workshop, which was well attended and involved vital first aid training in the event of an accident occurring on their farm. This could prove the difference in saving someone’s life.”

Along with HSENI, this year’s calendar has been co-sponsored by a Farm Safety Partnership member, Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), and two of the Farm Safety Partnership (FSP) Affiliate Organisations, the Northern Ireland Safety Group (NISG), and the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH). As FSP Affiliates, these organisations have pledged to use their position and resources to promote the farm safety message and HSENI is very grateful for their support.

For more information about child safety on farms please visit HSENI’s farm safety webpage: https://www.hseni.gov.uk/articles/be-aware-kids-child-safety-farms-campaign.

2020 poster competition winners

Foundation 1st Prize - Beth Burns, Enniskillen Model PS, Enniskillen

Foundation 2nd Prize - Alison Kerr, Mary Queen of Peace PS, Glenravel

Foundation 3rd Prize - Ellie Dickson, Florencecourt PS, Florencecourt

Key Stage 1 1st Prize - Jason Elliott, Enniskillen Model PS, Enniskillen

Key Stage 1 2nd Prize - William Hughes, Cortamlet PS, Newtownhamilton

Key Stage 1 3rd Prize - Carson Johnston, Maguiresbridge PS, Fermanagh

Key Stage 2 1st Prize - Ella Ritchie, Christ the King PS, Ballynahinch

Key Stage 2 2nd Prize - Deirbhile Mohan. St. Joseph’s PS, Donagh

Key Stage 2 3rd Prize - Dara Stewart, St. Mary’s PS, Fivemiletown

Special School 1st Prize- Carter Barr, Beechlawn PS, Hillsborough

Special School 2nd Prize- Eoin Reavey, Beechlawn PS, Hillsborough

Special School 3rd Prize- Gavin Coffey, Lisanally School, Armagh