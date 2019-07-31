Baby Shark takes the top spot

A 10 month old calf from the team of JCB Commercials took the recent Castlewellan show by storm.

Firstly it took the Commercial Championship at Castlewellan show and then 2nd Reserve in the interbreed. This smart little heifer was purchased from Wales in the spring time by the team.

The winning animal from JCB

After winning the under a year old class she went all the way to the top, under Judge Carl Connell. The JCB team had a total of three class winners on the day after winning the store and the beef heifer class.

Following hot on the heels of the champion it was the Killen family with their January born Limousin heifer calf. This calf stood first in the 2019 born class.

Other winners on the day were Robert Miller with his store bullock, Robert’s day ended on a high after his calf won the Interbreed Calf Class against the pedigrees and this was for a calf born in 2019.

Other interbreed class winners was JCB with their Limousin sired heifer.

Robert Miller with his winner

Entry forms for the annual club show on August 24th are now available. Please contact Chairperson Robert on 07929759229.