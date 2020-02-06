Back to back wins for Caitie and Tango at Baileys Horse Feeds Flexi Eventing

The third leg of the Baileys Horse Feeds Flexi Eventing once again saw increased entries across the board with almost 400 competitors taking part in the three disciplines.

Although slightly on the cold side, the sun made a welcome appearance creating a more pleasant experience than in previous weeks for all those attending from near and far.

Caitlyn Rafferty riding Timmy, clear in the 70cm

Some riders made a six hour round journey from Donegal to sample the atmospheric dressage, the well designed showjumping courses and the fabulous cross country courses incorporating most of the components of a one day event.

As always, a huge Intro entry required a class split.

Best of the ‘A’ section, judged by Will McAuley was Nicky Nesbitt riding her very special nine year old Crosstown Dancer mare, Carrickview Saratoga who finished almost two points clear of Margaret Creighton and La-Di-Da who have occupied the runner up position on no less than three times in this series of Flexi Eventing.

An exciting new ‘up and coming’ combination, Caitie Slater and Tango, certainly impressed the ‘B’ section Judge, Sally Hodgkinson who awarded them 72.8% securing back to back victories in this class as well as a third placing in week one.

Hannah Blakely riding Clerkson, winners of the Intermediate Dressage

This performance is all the more impressive given that this thoroughbred mare only began her retraining regime six weeks ago. They are definitely a force to be watched with interest in the future. Lara McRobb claimed second spot with Cheska, her ten year old coloured mare who finished fractionally behind the class winner. This mare was sourced recently for eventing and Lara has been working very hard over the winter months in preparation for the eventing season ahead. Considering the dressage mark, a double clear showjumping and a clear cross country round, it would appear that Cheska has found her forte.

The Pre Novice class judged by Coreen Abernethy was numerically large and highly competitive. Gaining the edge this week on her first Flexi Eventing appearance at this level was Grace Kehoe on the fabulous eight year old grey mare, Killeshin Fifty Shades of Grey, who has already made her mark on eventing with two wins last season. Another impressive and much admired combination, Nicola Martin and Butter, who are seldom out of the placings, took second spot.

David Patterson was kept extremely busy judging a heavily subscribed Novice class as well as a bigger than normal Intermediate class. All her hard work over the past few months paid dividends for Lucca Stubington who was competing three horses on the day. She claimed the winner’s rosette with Xenophon, who was competing at this level for the first time.

This Ringfort Cruise gelding is owned by Pat MacKean and Georgia Stubington and has already received a red rosette in the EI 90 class at Vesey Lodge last season. Emily Morris and her faithful companion, Florida Bud, aka Buddy, slotted into second place just half a point behind.

Dean Cotton riding Winnie, clear in the 80cm

Hannah Blakely, riding her nine year old Clerkenwell gelding, Clerkson, beat off stiff competition to take centre stage in the Intermediate class with a score of 70%, hotly pursued by Alex Houston and Echo, her twelve year old Clover Echo mare.

The judges in Showjumping and Cross Country had a long day as record entries were completed in both phases.

Riders are continuing to praise the benefits to be gained from competing in this busy and educational environment.

Sincere thanks go to all helpers on the day whose professionalism and commitment ensures that everything runs very smoothly on a very long day.

Vicki Henry Potter riding Cruising Lily, clear in the 1m XC

This Series of Flexi Eventing, very kindly sponsored by Baileys Horse Feeds, continues each Saturday until 29 February with points being awarded each week for performance and attendance.

Prizes will be presented on the 9th week, 7 March, when the Flexi will take the form of a Mini One Day Event. Full details later.

In the meantime, please ensure that dressage entries are made to Dora on 07876758979 or dorabeacom@live.co.uk by 5pm each Wednesday.

Full results:

Dressage

Arena 1- Intro ‘A’- Judge: Will McAuley

Nicky Nesbitt, Carrickview Saratoga

2= Margaret Creighton, La-Di-Da & Kathryn Henderson, Betty

4. Mya McCullough, Beechill Sue

5. Suzanne McClean, Simba

6. Lynn Spence, Will

Arena 1- Intro ‘B’- Judge: Sally Hodgkinson

Caitie Slater, Tango

Lara McRobb, Cheska

Shane McKeever, KHS Impact

Shane Belton, Eva

Sharon McKeever, Cosmic Rollo

Lynne Spence, KOM

Arena 2 – Pre Novice –Judge: Coreen Abernethy

Grace Kehoe, Fifty Shades of Grey

Nicola Martin, Butter

Heather Hillen, Flynn

Penny Murphy, Kontiki

5= Jennifer McCann, Oakhill Charm & Heather Fulton, Molton Crown & Penny Murphy, Ebony & Florence Campbell, Ben

Arena 3 – Novice- Judge: David Patterson

Lucca Stubington, Xenophon

Emily Morris, Buddy

Denis Currie, Arodstown Aramis

Olivia Johns, Lagans Peter

Alex Cleland, Rafa Smash

Charlotte Keers, Western Ocala

Arena 3 –Intermediate- Judge: David Patterson

Hannah Blakely, Clerkson

Alex Houston, Echo

Sarah Gilkinson, Lush Upgrade

Helen Faulkner, Derryvane Danny

Denis Currie, Arodstown Aramis

Lucca Stubington, Quingenti

Showjumping (double clears)

70cms

Katie Crozier, Mastermind, Caitlin Rafferty, Timmy, Kenny Traynor, Hank

80cms

David O’Connor, Masha, Gemma Goodrich, Remember My Colours, Damon McCann, Kyle Earl, Becky McBride, Star, Eimhear Donaghy, Frank, Alex Greer, Phoenix Spark, Kathryn Henderson, Betty, Scarlet Thompson, Intersat Cleopatra, Caitlin Rafferty, Timmy, Shannon Treanor, Blackie, Dean Cotton, Winnie, Annie O’Hare, Beefy Boy, Christine Ivanoff, Jessica Honeymoon, Cooper, Molly O’Connor, Rosfad Runaway, Christine McVeigh, Keeford Elamo, Beth Murray, Cooper

90cms

Shannon Treanor, Lorenzo, Pippa Robinson, Kilmore Diamond Lass, Heather Fulton, Alois, Claire Murnaghan, Akaroa Bittersweet, Michael Donnelly, Scoobie, Ruth English, Eagle, Caitie Slater, Tango, Annie O’Hare, Beefy Boy, Emma Leathem, Drumcill Classic, Elsa McCann, Alfie, Lara McRobb, Chester, Grace Keogh, Fifty Shades of Grey, Stephanie Wilding, Belle

1m

Caroline Crossan, Ronnie, David O’Connor, Jake, Dean Cotton, Fizz, Craig Carson, Buddy, Mya McCullough, Beechill Sue, Stephen Martin, Butterscotch Major, Meabh McIlduff, Dun and Dusted, Brady Hogg, Tyson, Kate Shields, Ballinglen Major, Kat Butler, The Spin Doctor, Claire Liddle, Molly, Ben Foster, Northern Belle, Lauren Carville, Rosie, Charlotte Keers, Western Ocala, Beth Murray, Val Mezeroy, Ella McAllister, Suzie, Abby Morton, Reilly, Joe Harris, Coppindell Concorde, Nikki Cullen, Coppindell Concorde, Morgan Hirst, Greco, Vicky Dobbin, Impy, Robyn McFadden, Game Changer, Heather Hillen, Flynn, Rachel Rooney, Ardnacashel Autumn, Heather Fulton, Molton Crown, Andrew Napier, Hazeldene Elsa, Johnny Mulligan, Maddy, Lucy Johnston, Woody

1.10m

Olivia Johns, Lagans Peter, Alex Cleland, Rafa Smash, Phoebe Beaumont, Roundthorn Cladagh, Gemma Chambers, Blueoak Harry, Suzanne Hagan, Brooke, Vicki Potter, Cruising Lily, Matthew Johnston, Jupiter

1.20m

Suzanne Hagan, Brooke

Cross Country (Clear round)

80cms

Beth Murray, Cavalier, Elizabeth Smith, Rocky, Heather Hilland, Flynn, Shane McKeever, KHS Impact, Molly O’Connor, Runaway, Holly McCallan, Collen, Holly McCallan, Bee, Enda Ivanoff, Dexter, Shane Belton, Eva, Eimear Donaghy, Frank, Rachel Foster, Duchess, Stephanie Wilding, Belle, Lynsey Barnett, TinyIsla Acheson, Marley, Damon McCann, Kyle Earl, Fiona Lowry, Cluainin John Joe, Alex Greer, Phoenix Spark, Laura Napier, Max, Kathryn Henderson, Betty, Oliver Kinnear, Harvey

90cms

Susan Cummiskey, Holly, Mya McCullough, Beechill Sue, Elaine Scott, Castlehaven Diamond Mary, Denise Kelly, Lily, Brady Hogg, Western Tyson, Kate Shields, Ballinglen Major, Heather Fulton, Molton Crown, David O’Connor, Jake, David O’Connor, Rylie, Wendy Kirk, Bear, Claire Murnaghan, Akara Buttersweet, Helen Failkner, Derryvane Danny, Anya Teuton, Lisnia Star, Nicky Corr, Grace, Lauren Carville, Rosie, Alex Turley, Anns Bob, Michelle Donnelly, Scooby, Nicky Corr, Tom, Caroline Millar, Alfie, David O’Connor, Horse, Nicola Martin, Butter, Elsa McCallum, Alfie, Jordana Busby, Misty, Diane Scott, Rosie, Ben Foster, Northern Belle, Amy Steele, Big Adventure, Lara McRobb, Tosca, Grace Keogh, Fifty Shades of Grey, Christian Ormond, Diamond, Nicky Corr, Armpit, Kerry Parkhill, Elsa, Nicky Corr, Bono, Helen Faulkner, Kontiki, Heather Fulton, alice, Nicky Corr, Milo, Amy Cassidy, Bella

1m

Meabh McIlduff, Dalsown Dun and Dusted, Kat Butler Ward, The Spin Doctor, Charlotte Keers, Western Ocala, Stephen Martin, Butterscotch Major, Nichola Wray, Lady Grey, Chloe Harrison, Paradise Cavalier, Nikki Cullen, Tango Lad, Nikki Cullen, Danske Coevers Lass, Vicki Henry Potter, Cruising Lily, Florence Campbell, Ben, Johnny Mulligan, Matty, Dominique Winpenny, Raisin, Hannah Blakely, Clerkson, Gemma Chambers, Blueoak Harry