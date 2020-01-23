Baileys Horse Feeds Flexi Eventing gets off to flying start at Meadows EC

The very popular Baileys Horse Feeds Flexi Eventing League run by Eventing Ireland’s Northern Region in association with The Meadows Equestrian Centre got underway at the weekend with a very generous £1000 sponsorship from Baileys Horse Feeds.

Although initially wet and windy, the weather gods took pity on organisers and it was eventually a reasonable day for the 350 competitors who travelled from all over Ireland for this inaugural training show.

Izzy Riley riding DHI No Fear, winners of the Novice Dressage

Large entries in the Intro dressage meant a class division and the combination which most impressed the International Eventing Judge, Vanda Stewart, in the ‘A’ section was Sharon McKeever and Cosmic Rolo who were the only combination to break the 70% barrier. This was a well deserved triumph for the combination who have both been out of competition for two years due to Sharon having suffered a serious fall last Easter and her faithful four legged companion also picking up an injury the previous year. Nikki Cullen and her lovely mare. Danske Coevers Lass, took the runner up spot, just one point adrift. There must have been serious training going on in the McKeever household all week as Shane was also in the ribbons taking third place on KHS Impact.

Vanda Stewart reserved her top marks in the ‘B’ section for Grace Kehoe and her very striking mare, Killeshin Fifty Shades of Grey who gave a great account of themselves to score 73%, just half a mark ahead of Jon Champion and Orbi.

Top honours in a very competitive Pre Novice class, judged by Dressage Ireland’s List 4 Judge, Lucinda Webb-Graham, were taken by Nichola Wray and her ten year old mare, Lady Grey, who came in two points clear of second placed Lucca Stubington and the home-bred gelding by Ringfort Cruise, Xenophon’s Honour.

Meantime, victory in the Novice class, judged by International Eventing Judge, David Lee, went to Izzy Riley with her seven year old Van Gogh gelding, DHI No Fear who won his eventing class on his last outing at Knockany under the guidance of Clare Abbott. Second place went to the accomplished duo of Denis Currie and his Shannondale Sarco St Ghyvan gelding, Arodstown Aramis.

Denis Currie riding Arodstown Aramis, winners of the Intermediate dressage

Denis went one step further by claiming the top spot in the Intermediate section with a super score of 73.7%, over one and a half points clear of the runner up, Helen Faulkner and Derryvane Danny who was also making her first appearance in a while following an accident.

The show jumping arena was also very busy and continued unabated from just after 9am until after 4pm with a general consensus that a great education had been gained as horses and ponies experienced a superb selection of coloured poles and fillers.

The cross country arena was filled with a fabulous selection of fences, including a new, exciting water complex and bank, all of which gave competitors and their horses plenty to think about and provided a very valuable schooling opportunity at this stage of the year.

Sincere thanks to the large team of helpers who ensured that the day ran seamlessly.

Catie Slater riding Tango, jumping clear in the 90cm SJ

The Flexi Eventing continues every Saturday until 7 March with points being awarded for performance and attendance with a special prize for the highest placed Riding Club/Pony Club member.

This is open to absolutely everyone and, as the name suggests, riders can choose to do any or all of the three disciplines. Showjumping and cross country entries are taken on the day but dressage must be pre entered with Dora on 07876758979 or dorabeacom@live.co.uk by 5pm each Wednesday.

Full Results

Dressage

Alex Cleland riding Rafa Smash, jumping clear in the 1m XC

Arena 1 – Intro ‘A’ – Judge: Vanda Stewart

Sharon McKeever, Cosmic Rolo

Nikki Cullen, Danske Coevers Lass

Shane McKeever, KHS Impact

Margaret Creighton, La-Di-Da

5= Suzanne McClean, Simba and Nicky Nesbitt, Carrickview Saratoga

Tara Dixon riding Tequila, jumping clear in the 1m XC

Arena 1 – Intro ‘B’ – Judge: Vanda Stewart

Grace Kehoe, Killeshin Fifty Shades of Grey

Jon Champion, Orbi

Caitie Slater, Tango

Heather Fulton, Molton Crown

Holly McClenaghan, Colin

Lauren Brooker, Barnfield Indian Sky

Arena 2 – Pre Novice – Judge: Lucinda Webb-Graham

Nichola Wray, Lady Grey

Lucca Stubington, Xenophon

Hannah Blakely, Silver Button

Margaret Creighton, La-Di-Da

Nicola Martin, Butter

6= Alex Houston, Indy and Sarah Sproule, Ballyneety Rainbow

Arena 3 – Novice – Judge: David Lee

Izzy Riley, DHI No Fear

Denis Currie, Arodstown Aramis

Lucca Stubington, Xanthe

Robbie Collins, Dunrath Navigator

Joanne Jarden, Quarryhill Calpyso

6= Christina Turley, Ann’s Bob and Florence Campbell, Ben

Arena 3 – Intermediate- Judge: David Lee

Denis Currie, Arodstown Aramis

Helen Faulkner, Derryvane Danny

Hannah Blakely, Clerkson

Joanne Jarden, Quarryhill Calpyso

Alex Houston, Echo

Hannah Blakely, Lougherne Quintessential

Showjumping – Double Clears

70cms

Kathryn Henderson, Betty, Darren Irwin, Imp, Caitlin McFarland, Ballyrainey Jack, Sarah Brashaw, Annie

80cms

Amy Steele, Big Adventure, Abby Brown, Holiday Little Buzz, Hollie Donnan, Killaughter Nuggett, Lucy Donnan, Hollywood Pippin, Charlotte Burgess, Curolea Mavis, Molly O’Connor, Rossfad Runaway, Freya McClenaghan, Snowy, Emma McKenna, Diamond, Hannah Blakely, Pat, Amy Harvey, Indian Rose, Ethna O’Hanlon, Sam

90cms

Kirstin Thom, Rock Gem, Emily Morris, Buddy, Vicky Dobbin, Impy, Bernadette Curry, Teo’s Chance, Rachel Rooney, Ardnacashel Autumn, Lauren McGlennon, Pixie, Lundsay Barnett, Tiny, Eva Stubbs, Storm Brook Tosca, Grace Kehoe, Fifty Shades of Grey, Diane Scott, Rosey, Tara Murphy, Ebony, Anneka Knox, Patch Mills Sportsman, Emma Leathem, Drumcill Classic, Heather Fulton, Molton Crown

1m

Ella McAllister, Suzie, Emma Leathem, Drumcill Step to Harmony, Ann Bowe, Festy Breeze, Nicky Corr, Milo, Gemma Goodrich, Haley’s Hero, Tara Dixon, Hawaii, Craig Hills, Tim, Johnny Mulligan, Diplomat, Ellen Ward, Alfie, Florence Campbell, Ben, Claire Sinton, Kings Cross, Helen Sinton, Blossom, Joe Harris, Coppindell Concorde, Joshua Russell, Mr Pip, Kat Butler-Ward, The Spin Doctor, Christina Turley, Ann’s Bob, Holly McClenaghan, Mr P, Chloe Harrison, Paradise Cavalier, Nikki Cullen, Danske Coevers Lass, Vikki Henry Potter, Cruising Sky, Lauren Brooker, Bannfield Indian Sky, Ralph Robinson, Powder Day, Gemma Goodrich, Lisnamuck Ab Fab, Craig Hills, Bella

1.10m

Hannah Blakely, Silver Button, Hannah Blakely, Lougherne Quintessential, Robbie Collins, Dunrath Navigator, Johnny Mulligan, Twinkle, Phoebe Beaumont, Roundthorn Claddagh, Felicity McConnell, Finding Nemo, Johnny Mulligan, Kieran, Izzy Riley, DHI No Fear, Alex Cleland, Rafa Smash, Suzanne Hagan, Obie

1.20m

Erin Crawford, Boss

Cross Country – Clear rounds

80cms

Philippa Baird, Charlie, Erin Barlow, VSS Bling Bling, Amy Steele, Big Adventure, Gareth McClean, Scooby, Helen Faulkner, Derryvane Danny, Ruby Kinkaid, Houdini, Nicky Corr, Tom, Amy Roberts, Hardwick, Bethany Smith

90cms

Hannah Thompson, Cara, Hannah Thompson, Cara, Lauren McGlennon, Pixie, Nicky Corr, Tom, Sarah Sproule, Ballyneety Rainbow, Erin Mathieson, Freddie, Heather Fulton, Molton Crown, Johnny Mulligan, Fred, Grace Kehoe, Fifty Shades of Grey, Anneka Knox, Patchmills Sportsman, Zoe Daniel, Hugo, Ann Bowe, Festy Breeze, Nichola Wray, Lady Grey, Mya McCullough, Beechill Sue, Amy Harvey, Indian Robe, Bernadette Curry, Teo’s Chance, Nicky Corr, Armpit, Amy McNeice, Fiddencoyle Pip, Kirsty Bates, CHE Banoffee French, Anya Teuton, Lisrua Star, Mary McAleer, Highland Ruth, Lauren Smith, Rockmount Lily, Vicky Henry Potter, Cruising Lily, Troy Watson, Rory’s Glen Angie, Nicky Nesbitt, Carrickview Saratoga, Sarah Brashaw, Phoenix, Diane Scott, Rosie, Johnny Mulligan, Cidarman

1m

Kat Butler-Ward, The Spin Doctor, Nikki Cullen, Tango Lad, Nikki Cullen, Danske Coevers Lass, Holly Wray, Willie, Nicky Nesbitt, Ringfort India, Rachel Taylor, The Great Pretender, Lauren Brooker, Apache Feather, Craig Hills, Tim, Emma Leathem, Drumcill Step to Harmony, Tara Dixon, Tequila, Clare Abbott, Spud, Florence Campbell, Ben, Izzy Riley, DHI No Fear, Alex Cleland, Rafa Smash, Nicky Corr, Milo, Robbie Collins, Dunreth Navigator, Robbie Collins, Dunrath Reward