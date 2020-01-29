Baileys Horse Feeds Flexi Eventing sees further increase in numbers

Although it was a frosty start, the sun shone brightly for the second leg of the Baileys Horse Feeds Flexi Eventing where numbers had increased yet again in all three disciplines.
The Meadows Equestrian Centre staff began their day at 5.30am harrowing the arenas to ensure that conditions were perfect for the 9am start.
This series of Flexi Eventing is a great educational opportunity for horses and riders at the beginning of the season.
The dressage arenas are very well decorated with floral arrangements while the showjumping and cross country courses have a great range of fences affording plenty of learning for all levels.
Fran Warden reserved her top marks of 76.8 % in Intro ‘A’ for Shane McKeever riding his fifteen year old Master Imp gelding, KHS Impact. This combination are no strangers to podium finishes and, in fact had to settle for 3rd place last week as his wife Sharon took the top spot. The runner up this week was Nicky Nesbitt with her nine year old Crosstown Dancer mare, Carrickview Saratoga. Ardnacashel proprietor, Janice Reddy picked up a third and sixth placings with Izzy and Cracker.
Meantime the Intro ‘B’ class, judged by Martina McKinley, saw an exciting new combination of Caitie Slater and Tango take top honours. This is remarkable given that this mare has just started her retraining programme, having had her last race just seven weeks ago so it is an exciting partnership for the eventing season. Margaret Creighton gave a very good account of herself with La-Di-Da, her seven year old Clover Echo mare, taking second in both Intro ‘B’ and Pre Novice ‘B’.
Dressage Ireland Judge, Will McAuley, had the heaviest workload this week where he judged both sections of a heavily subscribed Pre Novice class. Leading the way in the ‘A’ section was Jenny Nixon with Harley, her eight year old gelding by Cruise On Harley. Last week’s winner, Nichola Wray and Lady Grey, slotted into second place just two points adrift. The seven year old gelding, Butter, took the judge’s eye in the ‘B’ section, under the guidance of Nicola Martin, who had steered the gelding to a top six placing on six out of seven runs under Eventing Ireland rules last year.
Denis Currie and Arodstown Aramis moved up one place from last week’s performance to take the win in the Novice class under the critical eye of Angeline Nicholson who awarded them 74.5%, over six points clear of Ellen McDonald and Dante Alighieri.
Alex Houston’s trip from the North Coast was beneficial as she took top honours in the Intermediate section with Skyfall Echo, her very accomplished Clover Echo mare. Hannah Blakely and Clerkson claimed the runner up position.
The last dressage test was ridden at 15.30 and showjumping and cross country continued until after 16.00.
Huge thanks to the large band of helpers who stay on duty for long hours to make this event run smoothly.
This series of Baileys Horse Feeds Flexi Eventing runs each Saturday until 7th March and is open to everyone. Full details are on the MEC and Eventing Ireland websites.
Dressage entries should be submitted to Dora on 07876758979 or dorabeacom@live.co.uk by 5pm on the Wednesday of each week.
Full results
Dressage
Arena 1 – Intro ‘A’- Judge: Fran Warden
Shane McKeever, KHS Impact
Nicky Nesbitt, Carrickview Saratoga
Janice Reddy, Izzy
Anna Beattie, Phoenix
Anne MacOscar, Russell
Janice Reddy, Cracker
Arena 1 – Intro ‘B’- Judge: Martina McKinley
Caitie Slater, Tango
Margaret Creighton, La-Di-Da
Amy Steele, Big Adventure
4= Jon Champion, Orbi and Anya Teuton, Lisrua Star
6 Sharon McKeever, Cosmic Rollo
Arena 2 –Pre Novice ‘A’- Judge: Will McAuley
Jenny Nixon, Harley
Nichola Wray, Lady Grey
Heather Hillen, Flynn
Ben Stevenson, Tiny
Ellen McDonald, Tooreen Boy
Jane Allen-Collins, Lougherne Inspired
Arena 2 –Pre Novice ‘B’- Judge: Will McAuley
Nicola Martin, Butter
Margaret Creighton, La-Di-Da
Lois Thompson, Watson
Laura McKillan, Jude
Hollie Donnan, Killoughter Nugget
Hannah Blakely, Silver Button
Arena 3 –Novice - Judge: Angeline Nicholson
Denis Currie, Arodstown Aramis
Ellen McDonald, Dante Alighieri
3= Olivia Johns, Lagan’s Peter and Lynne Tennis, Dowdstown Dancer and Lois Thompsdon, KC
6 Charlotte Keers, Western Ocala
Arena 3 – Intermediate: Angeline Nicholson
Alex Houston, Echo
Hannah Blakely, Clerkson
Denis Currie, Arodstown Aramis
Hannah Blakely, Lougherne Quintessential
Showjumping (double clears)
70cms
Grace Harney, Polo, Amy Robinson, Marty, Ross Graham, Zuloo, Lynn Tennis, Dowdstown Dancer, Toby Fynn, Dex
80cms
Megan Mullan, Donnie, Grace Kehoe, Daisy, Sasha Woods, Phoenix, Heather Hillen, Flynn, Kathryn Henderson, Betty, Evan Hobson, Promise Me, Emma Jackson, Polo, Rebecca Fletcher, Barnabus, Kaitie McCann, Ronaldo, Molly O’Connor, Rossfab Runaway, Cathryn Harrison, Silver, Caroline Crossan, Ronnie, Abby Brown, Holiday Little Buzz, Sylvia Henry, Ben, Niamh Allen-Collins, Cathryn O’Hanlon, Thomas, Orla Cussack, Magic Diamond, Marina Stewart, Troy
90cms
Emma Jackson, Harvey, Kirsty Bates, CHE Banoffee French, Chloe Lister-Tinsley, Drakes Island, Lucy Arthur, Bel Cavallo, Caitie Slater, Tango, Jon Champion, Orbie, Denise Kelly, Lily, Simone Leathem, Jedward, Bernadette Curry, Teo’s Chance, Sophie Cowan, Temple Quick Step, Sarah Morrow, Silver Boy, Nicola Martin, Butter, Megan Carson, Fair and Square, Lara McRobb, Cheska, Ava Stubbs, Stormbrook Tosca, Amy Steele, Big Adventure
1m
Charlotte Marshall, Belle, Stephen Martin, Butterscotch Major, Justine Lyons, Turbo, Garvin Duffy, Pinecroft Excaliber, Charlotte Keers, Western Ocala, Emma Jackson, Olaf, Nicole Lawther, DJ, Craig Hills, Lougherne Quickstep, Christina Turley, Ann’s Bob, Jessica Nelson, Young Taipan, Jackson Laing, Oakwood Tango, Maurice Bingham, Swatchy, Emma Leathen, Drumcill, Felicity Johnston, Milly, Rachel Rooney, Ardnacashel Autumn, Nicky Nesbitt, Ringfort India, Hannah Morrow, My Good Thyne Girl, Nikki Cullen, Danske Coevers Lass, Helen Cunningham, Gabby, Nikki Cullen, Tango Lad
1.10m
David O’Connor, Queenie, Emma Jackson, Amy, Gemma Chambers, Blueoak Harry, Emily Corbett, Prada, Matthew Johnston, Jupiter, Connor Savage, Kermit, Nicky Corr, Milo
1.20m
No double clears
Cross country (clear rounds)
80cms
Conor Savage, Kilmore Diamond Lass, Oliver Kinnear, Harvey, Alex Greer, Phoenix Spark, Heather Hillen, Flynn, Kathryn Henderson, Wendy, Molly O’Connor, Rushfife Runaway, Arlene Greenaway, Warrior Bob, Anya Nixon, Badger, Clare Abbott, Arthur, Grace Kehoe, Daisy, Lucy Donnan, Pippin, Lauren McGlennon, Mossy, Kristen Kleinman, Tirrella Diamond, Amy Roberts, Horse, Amy Steele, Big Adventure, Lynsey Barnett, Heidi
90cms
Bernadette Curry, Teo’s Chance, Rhonda Hall, Pyper, Sharon Riddell, Stella, Ben Cousins, Broughshane Boy, Maurice Bingham, Swatchie, Sophie Morrow, Silver Boy, Anya Teuton, Lisrua Star, Eithne O’Hanlon, Sam, Nikki Corr, Milo, Jordana Busby, Misty, Alex Turley, Ann’s Bob, Janie Cairns, Ellie, Nicole McClements, TJ, Ward Clarke, Horse, Nicky Nesbitt, Carrickview Saratoga, Laura Grieves, Harry, Bethany Smith, Dun Surprise, Andrew Napier, Harley, Erin Mathieson, Freddy, Rosie Heron, Frolly, Nicky Corr, Armpit, Kirsty Bates, Banoffee, Nicky Corr, Beni, Simone Leathem, Jedward
1m
Kat Butler-Ward, The Spin Doctor, Stephen Martin, Butterscotch Major, Chloe Harrison, Paradise Cavalier, Janie Cairns, Charlie, Nihola Wray, Lady Grey, Claire Liddle, Molly, Nikki Cullen, Danske Coevers Lass, Nikki Cullen, Tango Lad, Ellie Parkhill, Mac, Terry Smith, Frankie, Ralph Robinson, Powder Day, Ava Stubbs, Stoney, Yvonne Whiteside, Bambi, Janie Cairns, Ava, Nicky Corr, Tom, Grace Keogh, Fifty Shades of Grey