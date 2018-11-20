Bale equipment from Blaney

With Autumn now upon us the team at Blaney Agri have got you covered. They have everything you might need to help you get ready with getting the livestock prepared and getting your farm ready for the seasonal change.

The Blaney Agri Bale Shredder has been designed to save you time and money involved in feeding and bedding livestock, typically labour intensive jobs. The large diameter rotor serves for faster bale throughout to get each task done as quickly and efficiently as possible, shredding a bale for feeding or bedding in as little as 2 ½ minutes, making it the fastest round bale shredder available. The Blaney Bale Shredder can chop bales up to five times faster than a diet feeder. This has been achieved by maximising material flow within the drum and rotor, through extensive computer-aided simulation and on-farm testing.

It can deal with 4ft and 5ft bales/1200 and 1500 up to 900kg. All you have to do is remove the plastic and netting.

The Blaney Cubicle Bedder has been developed to spread an even layer of bedding in a cubicle house with the ability to handle sawdust, wood shavings and sand or chopped straw. The Cubicle Bedder is a self-loading, hydraulically driven machine that couples conveniently to any standard front or rear 3-point linkage or telescopic loader. Manoeuvrability is not an issue with working widths from as little as 5ft. With the reversible drive on the discharge conveyor, both sides can be covered without having to turn your tractor. For speed of use, the Bedder can be tipped forward on a rotating linkage to load from a pile of bedding and then brought back to the upright position, ready to spread.

The Blaney Forager X10 bale unrollers are now a common sight on farms throughout the world, having proven themselves in all conditions. The Forager X10 bale unroller has been around for well over a decade, designed and manufactured by Blaney Agri in Co Antrim.

Thanks to over ten years of continual intensive product development working with hundreds of farmers from all types of climates and grass types and proven credibility having fed millions of bales worldwide, it is easy laded and can operate with all bale types and this bale unroller has evolved to incorporate a host of improvements and enhancements to exceed expectations.

Why not save hours of manual labour on the farm and get in touch with the sales team today. Contact Blaney Agri to get details of your local dealer or for more information. Call 028 2587 2801 or visit www.BlaneyAgri.com or follow BlaneyAgri on twitter or Facebook.