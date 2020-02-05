Ballyclare choir to perform at Killead

Organisers are delighted to announce that the highly acclaimed Ballyclare Male Choir will be performing at its Big Breakfast in Killead Presbyterian Church Hall on Saturday 8th February.

Hosted by Killead Friends of Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI, the charity event will run from 8am to 10am, with all proceeds donated to blood cancer research in Northern Ireland.

Mervyn Rea MBE, speaking on behalf of the organising committee said: “We are thrilled that Ballyclare Male Choir is weighing in to support our fund raising event. The choir will be performing several pieces during the morning, and we look forward to hearing their renditions.

“Funds raised will be used locally for pioneering research and clinical support aimed at improving survival rates and the quality of life for patients with blood cancers.”

Mr Rea concluded: “Our charity breakfast takes place at Killead (near Nutt’s Corner) on 8th February. We will be serving a delicious cooked breakfast which will include locally sourced produce. We extend a warm welcome to all members of the local community, and visitors from further afield.”

To facilitate catering arrangements organisers would prefer everyone attending the breakfast to book in advance. Contact Mervyn Rea mobile: 07860 590614; Lesley McComb mobile: 07989 303952; or Sandra Martin mobile: 07793 017052.

Pre-booking is preferable, but not essential.