Ballygorian Texels head up Hilltown

The NI Texel Club held their annual show and sale in Hilltown Sale Yard recently, kindly sponsored by Fane Valley Co-Op.

Judge for the evening was young breeder Robert Gamble, Springwell Texels, Co Down.

John Trimble accepts the Fane Valley Reserve Champion rosette for his Ram Lamb exhibit from judge Robert Gamble and sponsor Alan Megaw Fane Valley at Hilltown Show and Sale.

There was a good representation at the pre-sale judging for Mr Gamble to choose his Fane Valley Champion and Reserve Champion.

Proceedings began with Mr Gamble awarding his first prize Shearling Ram and later Fane Valley Reserve Champion to Jim Killen, Ballygorian Texels. A Haddo Titan son out of a Haddo Undercover daughter he headed up the sale prices for the evening selling at 820gns to David Jardine. Claiming second place in the judge’s line-up was Messrs Barclay Bell & Sons with a Sportsman Yogi Bear son. This shearling ram also sold to be among the leading prices at 600gns. The judge’s sixth place shearling ram came in as the second leading price of the evening making 760gns to Eugene McConville. He was a Clantibuties Yosemite son out of a ewe sired by Poseyhill Viking Raider out of Murray Annette’s Milestonehill pen.

Murray Annett also saw this ram’s penmate, a Watchknowe Yangtse son sell to John McAuley & son for 500gns. Shearling rams averaged 422gns for 14.

The judge chose his first place ram lamb and Fane Valley Reserve Champion from John Trimble’s Curley pen. A Millar’s Windbrook out of a Hillhead Trademark mother he joins Jim Killens Ballygorian Flock for 500gns. From the same pen John Trimble continued to enjoy the leading prices with a Proctors Yankee son selling for 480gns to T Treanor. But it was Martin Cromie’s Tullyear exhibit which was Mr Gamble’s 5th choice in the presale judging which led the way in the ram lamb sale. A Watchknow Yangtse son out of a Springwell Voltage dam he sold to Sean Savage for 520gns. Prices met with steady trade for quality lots with 15 lots selling to average shy of 400gns.

Show results sponsored by Fane Valley Co-Op:

Champion: Jim Killen Ballygorian with Shearling Ram

Reserve Champion: John Trimble, Curley with Ram Lamb

Shearling Rams: 1st Jim Killen, Ballygorian; 2nd B Bell & Sons, Kiltariff; 3rd Ryan Cunningham, Baymill; 4th Gareth Tumelty, Aideshill; 5th Ciaran Cunningham, Brackney; 6th Murray Annett, Milestonehill

Ram Lambs: 1st John Trimble, Curley; 2nd Robert Mulligan, Brague; 3rd B Bell & Sons, Kiltariff; 4th Liam McPolin, Tamnaharry; 5th Martin Cromie, Tullyear; 6th William Herdman, Templepark

Gortin Sale sponsored by Smyths Daleside will be held in Gortin Mart on Friday 12th October and the Ballymena Harvest Sale kindly sponsored by SH Coleman, Glarryford will be held in Ballymena Livestock Mart on Monday 15th October with judging at 6.00 pm and sale commencing at 7.00pm. Catalogues available from the Marts, online at www.texel.co.uk or contact Club Secretary 07791679112.