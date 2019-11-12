Ballyhunsley Ram tops Charollais sale

The Charollais Ram Sale in Ballymena Market secured a top price of 600gns for the Ballyhunsley Flock of David Anderson, this strong Glyncoch Top Gun son standing second in the Shearling Class in the Pre Sale Show.

Judge Rebecca McBratney chose her champion of the night from the Shearling Class, this first prize Shearling Ram sired by Loanhead Northern Star shown by David Mawhinney later selling for 400gns. Third place in the Shearling Class went to Ian Goudy, this Highway Obelisk son selling for 420gns.

Reserve Champion shown by Alistair Moore with Michael Copeland, representing Masons Animal Feeds and Rebecca McBratney,Judge

First and second place in the December Ram lamb class went to the McConnell Brothers with two Rhaeadr Prospect sons, these later selling for 350gns and 300gns. Third place going to Sam Watson for a Rockvilla Rocka-Fella son.

First place in the January class went to Alistair Moore with a well muscled Foulrice Supreme son who went on to take the Reserve Champion spot, later selling for 420gns. Second and third place in this class went to William McAllister.

Top lamb price on the night went to Tommy and Derek Fenton with their Arbryn Roberto son selling for 480gns, this pen taking the top average on the night achieving 418gns for six.

The Charollais Club would once again like to thank Masons Animal feeds for their sponsorship and Rebecca McBratney, Newtownards for judging

Champion at the Charollais Sheep Show and Sale, David Mawhinney with Sponsor Michael Copeland,representing Masons Animal Feeds, Rebecca McBratney, Judge and Harold McBratney,Handler.

Averages: Nine Shearlings 373gns, Forty one Ram Lambs 346gns

Show Results:

Shearling Rams: 1st David Mawhinney, 2nd David Anderson, 3rd Ian Goudy

December Ram Lambs: 1st McConnell Brothers, 2nd McConnell Brothers,3rd Sam Watson

January Ram Lambs: 1st Alistair Moore,2nd William McAllister,3rd William McAllister

Champion: David Mawhinney

Reserve Champion: Alistair Moore