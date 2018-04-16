Ballymartin Herefords set for production sale

If you are considering starting a new herd of pedigree Hereford cattle, or sourcing new bloodlines for an existing one look no further than the major production sale of the Ballymartin herd which takes place at Dungannon Mart on Tuesday 17th April on behalf of Aaron Patterson.

This draft follows the NI Hereford Breeders Association Show and Sale of bulls (33) which kicks off with judging at 10.30 am followed by the sale at 1pm.

The Ballymartin herd was founded in 2002 with the purchase of two females from Ivan Haire, Dundrod. These were shown successfully and led to another purchase from the Haire family “Dunmurry Hazel”. She had considerable success in the show ring as heifer, and later as a cow winning her class two years in a row at Balmoral. Hazel was also selected as Horned Female of the Year on two occasions. She proved to be a tremendous brood cow, producing a quality calf every year. Her bloodlines are prevalent throughout the herd.

Aaron purchased “Graceland Andrew” as stock bull for his herd, and he had a profound impact producing excellent stock. He was highly regarded in the show ring securing Champion Hereford at the National Show in 2006. The following year he was Balmoral and National Champion, and was unbeaten during the 2007 show season.

New bloodlines were introduced into the herd in 2008 with the acquisition of three females from the Laxfield prefix of David Smith, Wales. These proved to be a sound investment and feature strongly in the production sale. Included in the sales catalogue is Laxfield Diadem 50th who has been a very consistent breeder.

The Ballymartin production sale is prompted only as other work commitments have left less time available for work on the farm, and Aaron is only keeping two cows and a few youngsters to maintain the herd at a manageable level.

For more details contact Aaron on 07814929479.