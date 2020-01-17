Ballymena and District have joint dinner with MAC

Ballymena and District HPS returned to the Adair Arms Hotel for the annual presentation of awards on Saturday 11th January and it was the club’s turn to once again host the presentation of awards for the local Mid Antrim Combine.

The members and friends were welcomed by Vice Chairman Martin Graham.Visitors were present from Doagh and District, Randalstown, Ballymoney, Cullybackey and Kells and District.

Robert Service & Son won the 2nd YB Race from Tullamore plus Old Bird League

Blair and Rankin dominated the season’s racing especially in the young birds and take Highest Prize-winner for the second time, the previous occasion being in 2015 season. Highlight of a very successful season was winning the premier NIPA Talbenny YB National from South Wales with his Blue w/f (h) “Champion Faith”for which he collected the McKeown Cup at NIPA Ladies Night. In Section B J Eagleson and Sons had NIPA Champion Old Bird 2019, and Blair and Rankin won NIPA Champion Young Bird 2019. Martin Graham won an INFC Kings Cup Merit Award for a bird scoring twice, his Blue cock was 59th Open in 2018 and 122nd Open in 2019, only bird in the MAC and Blair and Rankin had 1st MAC in the INFC Sennen Cove Ylr Nat and also topped the MAC in the Talbenny YB Nat and the Area (1) YB Liberation from Mullingar. The ever consistent W and J Smyth scored well again in the old birds topping the NIPA Sect B in Roscrea and Fermoy. They also won Talbenny and old time favourite Penzance.

The Ballymena cups and trophies were presented by Robert Turkington from Doagh and Dist, D and R Turkington won a Merit Award in the Kings Cup St Allouestre, their Champion “Bertie’s Boy” was bred by Blair and Rankin. Martin Graham also won a Kings Cup Merit Award. Robert is involved in the Doagh Centre and gives a very good hand at the Muckamore Station in the INFC events. The NIPA Sect B Diplomas were presented by the Ahoghill Centre Manager Jackie Steele from Rasharkin.

The Top Points winners were – Blair and Rankin 431, W and J Smyth 279, R Service and Son 150, G and A Eagleson 62, George Bell 38, S and A McCormick and Danny Mitchell.

INFC prizes – Blair and Rankin, Martin Graham, Billy Ramsey and George Bell. Some £320 was paid out in Show Specials divided between Blair and Rankin, R Service and Son, W and W Gilbert and G and A Eagleson. Local builder David Parker sponsored the NIPA Old Bird season to the tune of £150, this was divided between J Eagleson and Sons, W and J Smyth, Blair and Rankin and R Service and Son. Thanks to Willy Gilbert and Mervyn Eagleson who supplied details of the above, greatly appreciated. Thanks as well to all the members and friends who assisted with the presentation and to Martin Graham who arranged the event.

Billy Smyth (l) topped the NIPA Sect B from Roscrea and Fermoy and won 1st Club from the cross channel points at Talbenny and Penzance

Racing season results

The various race winners were starting with the Old Birds: 13/4 Millingar Blair and Rankin vel 1536, 20/4 Tullamore J Eagleson and Sons 1st, 2nd and 3rd vel 1563 (6th MAC), 28/4 Roscrea W and J Smyth vel 1531 (1st MAC, 1st Sect and 3rd Open NIPA 702/18,761), 04/5 Gowran Park (1) J Eagleson and Sons vel 1235 (6th MAC), 11/5 Fermoy J Eagleson and Sons 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th vel 1288 (8th and 9th MAC), 18/5 Corrin J Eagleson and Sons 1st and 2nd vel 1212 (2nd MAC), 25/5 Fermoy (2) W and J Smyth vel 1656 (1st MAC and 1st Sect B with J Eagleson and Sons 2nd and 3rd MAC and 3rd Sect), same weekend Barleycove Inl Nat J Eagleson and Sons vel 1420 (5th MAC), 02/6 Gowran Park (2) Blair and Rankin vel 2093 (5th MAC and J Eagleson and Sons 6th and 7th MAC), 07/6 Fermoy (3) J Eagleson and Sons 1st, 2nd and 3rd vel 1641(11th MAC) this race brought forward to Friday and in the duplicate 5 Bird Championship J Eagleson and Sons vel 1641 (6th MAC), on Sunday of same weekend 09/6 Talbenny W and J Smyth vel 1551 and J Eagleson and Sons 1549 (2nd MAC and 2nd Sect B), 15/6 Bude J Eagleson and Sons vel 1391 (12th MAC) and on same weekend Castletown Yearling Nat J Eagleson and Sons 1st and 2nd vel 1502 (2nd and 3rd MAC and 5th and 6th Sect), 22/6 Penzance W and J Smyth 1st, 2nd and 3rd 1544 (4th MAC), duplicate OB Classic W and J Smyth vel 1544 (4th Ahoghill Centre), on same weekend Fermoy (4) J Eagleson and Sons vel 1561 (6th MAC).

For the major race from St Malo in France only a handful of birds and for the second season on the trot nil return for Ballymena and District. Former members Mr and Mrs Sempey won 1st Sect B and 2nd Open NIPA and Hugh Boyd took 1st in the Mid Antrim Combine.

The young birds started as planned and between poor weather and a lot of young bird sickness entries over the entire season were greatly reduced. The first three races were Area Liberations. 20/7 Mullingar Blair and Rankin 1st, 2nd and 3rd vel 1337 (1st MAC), 27/7 Tullamore (1) R Service and Son vel 1451 (3rd MAC), 02/8 flown Friday Tullamore (3) Blair and Rankin 1st and 2nd vel 1394 (9th MAC) , 11/8 flown Sunday Gowran Park Blair and Rankin vel 1229 (19th MAC), 17/8 Fermoy (1) Blair and Rankin 1st and 2nd vel 1979 (6th MAC), 25/8 flown Sunday Fermoy (2) Blair and Rankin 1st, 2nd and 3rd vel 1500 (3rd MAC), 31/8 Roscrea Comeback W and J Smyth vel 1406, flown two days later on Monday 02/9 Talbenny National Blair and Rankin 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th vel 1468 (1st MAC, 1st Sect B and 1st Open NIPA ), 07/9 Corrin Blair and Rankin vel 1111 (6th MAC) and in the duplicate 5 Bird Championship Blair and Rankin vel 1083 (4th MAC), 14/9 Skibbereen National Blair and Rankin 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th vel 1758 (22nd MAC).

Martin Graham had the only local bird home in the Kings Cup event winning 1st MAC and a Merit Award.

Cups and trophies won racing in 2019: Blair and Rankin won – Harper Cup (Highest Prize-winner), Carnvale Cup INFC Yearling Nat, INFC Penzance YB Nat, Vintage Cup NIPA Talbenny YB Nat, NIPA Skibbereen YB Nat, INFC Skibbereen YB Nat, Champion Young Bird (19B-16063), Young Bird Knock-Out, Young Bird League, Roger King Memorial 6th YB Race, YB Corrin 5 Bird, Smyth Bros Perpetual Trophy Best Ave OB Classic and YB Penzance, Law Family Memorial INFC Points, Bobby Law Memorial 1st Yearling Penzance, Victory Cup Young Bird Ave, YB Inl Ave, Ruddle Cup Cross Channel YB Derby, Carney Shield ave INFC Penzance and Skibbereen YB, Flamingo Cup ave NIPA Talbenny and Skibbereen YB.

J Eagleson and Sons won – Old Bird Inland Ave , Bill Carney Perpetual Rose Bowl Best Old Bird (GB18B-12586), Old Bird Knock-Out, OB Fermoy 5 Bird, Castletown Yearling Nat NIPA, Barleycove Inl Nat NIPA, Bude Old Bird.

W and J Smyth won – Old Bird Classic Penzance, Slemish Cup OB Talbenny, OB Penzance, Simon McCrory Cup Best Ave 2nd, 4th, Talbenny and Penzance.

Martin Graham won – Kings Cup St Allouestre. Mooney Cup Best Individual Bird (Kings Cup).

Highest prize-winner Bertie Blair (l) collects the Harper Cup from Robert Turkington

R Service and Son won - Old Bird League, 2nd YB Race. The presentation next year will include a new award, Smyth Bros Memorial Cup, the competition to be decided at the clubs AGM.

The Ballymena and District AGM will be on Monday 3rd February at 8.00pm in the clubrooms. Any Resolutions to the Secretary Willie Reynolds in writing on or before Saturday 25th January, and any resignations.

NIPA 2019

Season Old Birds

Mullingar - The winner was a two year old blue chequer widowhood cock. The sire a gift bird from Joe Ramsey of Harryville is Danny Dixon Lambrecht x Vande Brand while the dam is Soontjen from Albert Cousins of Belfast. Bertie’s second pigeon was from Jackie Steele and has won on a number of occasions. The club would like to thank David Parker a local building contractor who has kindly sponsored this season’s NIPA old bird race programme. David’s late father Ken used to race in the Ballymena and District many years ago and won 1st Open in the French NIPA Old Bird Derby. David can also be found on Facebook.

Tullamore - Johnston Eagleson and Sons take the first three positions in Ballymena and Dist and have the top 2 in the town after timing at 2.22pm for the 126 miles to the Cullybackey Road lofts. First bird a blue yearling cock was from Paddy and William McManus of Ahoghill and had prizes last season. The second bird a 2 year old dark chequer pied hen was from Jackie Steele of Rasharkin and again had prizes in the past. Both birds were flying on roundabout. The previous week’s winner Bertie Blair had three in the prizes. Race was sponsored by David Parker building contractor on facebook. Thanks to all that supported the sale last Saturday, and Martin Graham for organizing. Race marking this week is from 6.00pm.

'Champion Faith' winner of 1st Open NIPA from Talbenny YB Nat for Blair & Rankin

Roscrea - From Roscrea the William and Joe Smyth partnership clocked a good winner at 2.48pm for the 146 mile fly. Their 2 year old blue cock racing widowhood is Frans Zwol from William Donachie of Scotland. This cock has won many prizes including 2nd club Gowan Park last season. Runner up Bertie Blair timed his good Jackie Steele chequer pied widowhood cock which has been placed 2nd, 5th and again 2nd in the three races to date. Race sponsored by David Parker Building Contractor.

Gowran Park - Johnston Eagleson and Sons have the winner from Gowran Park and their second win of the season. They timed their yearling blue cock at 2.09pm flying 158 miles. This cock racing on roundabout wins the town for the second time in three weeks and is from Paddy McManus of Ahoghill. Breeding is Louis Thijs x Van Loon. Runner up Bertie Blair again times his good Jackie Steele widowhood cock 3 x 2nds and 1 x 5th from four starts. W and J Smyth are in the money again with last week’s 1st Section B winner from Roscrea. Race sponsored by David Parker Building Contractor on Facebook

Fermoy - Johnston Eagleson and Sons have the winner here timing two birds together at 3.05pm for the 201 mile journey. Both yearling hens flying on roundabout are the same way bred. Sire is a Louis Thijs cock gifted to Johnston by Paddy and William McManus of Ahoghill while the dam is a top Lambrechts stock hen from Danny Dixon of Rasharkin. A full brother won 1st and 4th Combine as a young bird last season. Race sponsored by David Parker Building Contractor.

Corrin - Johnston Eagleson and Sons have their fourth winner of the season and also best bird in the town after clocking at 2.17pm for the 208 miles fly to the Cullybackey Road lofts. The winning yearling chequer pied hen flying on roundabout won 1st Club and 8th Mid Antrim Combine from Fermoy last week. Sire is a Louis Thijs cock gifted to Johnston by Paddy and William McManus of Ahoghill and the dam is a top Lambrechts stock hen from Danny Dixon of Rasharkin. Race sponsored by David Parker Building Contractor, on Facebook.

Fermoy (2) - William and Joe Smyth have the winner here timing a 2 year old blue chequer hen. The Koopman x Cooreman hen was timed at 3.34pm flying 201 miles to Carniny Road. Tops the MAC and also 1st in the NIPA Sect B, super result. Same day as Barleycove.

Barleycove Inl Nat - Johnston Eagleson and Sons win the first classic race of the season clocking at 5.27pm for the 276 mile flight to Ballymena. Winning blue chequer cock racing on roundabout is Corbett and Eagleson Busschaert. The cock was 2nd club beaten by a loftmate and 11th MA Combine last week from Corrin.

Gowran Park (2) - Bertie Blair takes top spot with a yearling blue chequer cock flying to its hen. The Herman Custer import was timed at 2.27pm flying 158 miles to Chichester Park. Last week’s Barleycove National winner Johnston Eagleson is 2nd and 3rd while W and J Smyth were 4th with their previous weeks 1st Section B winner from Fermoy. Race sponsored by David Parker Building Contractor on Facebook

Fermoy (3) and 5B Championship - Johnston Eagleson and Sons have the top three positions in both the Ballymena and District club and the local town. First bird timed at 11.20pm flying 201 miles was a blue chequer pied hen racing on roundabout. She was winning her fourth race of the season including 2nd Mid Antrim Combine from Corrin. Sire is a Louis Thijs cock from Paddy and William McManus of Ahoghill and the dam is a Lambrechts hen from Danny Dixon of Rasharkin. Race sponsored by David Parker Building contractor on Facebook. Also 1st in 5 Bird Championship.

Talbenny - William and Joe Smyth already winners of 2 x 1st Section B this season had another super race here timing two birds at 10.55am for the 220 mile fly to take 1st and 3rd club. Their first bird a steady 3 year old blue chequer cock racing on widowhood was one from a kit of six from Jackie Steele of Rasharkin. W and J’s birds were split by Johnston Eagleson and Sons who timed their Barleycove National winner from a fortnight ago. Race sponsored by David Parker Building Contractor on Facebook. Bude no report club late

Castletown Yearling - Johnston Eagleson and Sons have the best two birds in both Ballymena and District and the Town. Both birds arrived together at 2.12pm for the 241 miles fly and first through the traps was the on-form yearling blue chequer pied hen winning her fifth race of the season. Among her prizes has been twice 2nd MA Combine. Sire Louis Thijs from Paddy and William McManus of Ahoghill and the dam Lambrechts from Danny Dixon of Rasharkin. Second bird a blue chequer w/f cock is bred from a double Combine winner. Race was Sponsored by David Parker Building Contractor on Facebook.

Penzance - William and Joe Smyth take the top three positions in the club and best in the Town from what has to be their favorite race point Penzance, a distance of 329 miles to their lofts. The partnership clocked arrivals at 1.00pm, 1.06pm and 1.13pm to win 21st, 36th and 64th Open in the NIPA OB Classic. First bird a 2 year old blue chequer cock on widowhood was the best bloodlines from their good friend Jackie Traynor of Co. Durham. The second 2 year old blue cock again on widowhood is Frans Zwol from William Donachie of Scotland. This super racing cock won 1st Section and 3rd Open NIPA Roscrea in April. The third pigeon clocked was winning it’s eighth club position of the season. The second bird for W and J Smyth was also 12th Open NIPA Talbenny two weeks ago.

Fermoy Comeback - Johnston Eagleson and Sons had the winner from Fermoy and also best bird in to the town. They timed at 1.27pm for the 201 miles to the lofts. Winning bird a yearling dark chequer pied cock is Lambrecht x Van De Brand hen from Paddy and William McManus of Ahoghill. Runners up Chairman Robert and Treasurer Robin Service were timing their blue hen in the prizes for the third time this season. Race sponsored by David Parker Building Contractor on Facebook

Young Birds NIPA 2019

Mullingar Area Lib (1) - Bertie Blair had a great start to the young bird season taking the top three positions in Ballymena and Dist and also winning 1st Mid Antrim Combine for the second time this year. His mealy pied cock flying to the perch was clocked at 11.47am for the 102 mile fly. Sire is Danny Dixon Lambrechts and the dam is Frans Myers from Paddy McManus of Ahoghill and has now bred 11 x 1st including 4 x 1st Combine winners, 1st Open NIPA Mullingar 2016 and his 24th Open INFC Sennen Cove Yearling National pigeon this season.

Area Lib (2) - Robert Service and son Robin have the winner in the Ballymena and Distict club from Tullamore after timing at 11.47am for the 125 mile fly to their Ballee lofts. The winning blue cock is the same way bred as last season’s 1st Section B and 6th Open NIPA Yearling Hens National. Breeding is 3/4 Soontjen x 1/4 Frans Zwol. Club runners up 6 year old Sophie and 4 year old Abigail McCormick win their first ever prize timing at 11.49am for 126 miles to their Ballykeel Lofts.

Area Lib (3) - From 2nd Tullamore Bertie Blair wins his second young bird race of the season and also has the best bird in the town. His young blue pied hen was clocked at 12:39pm for the 126 mile fly to Chichester Park. Sire is a Van De Brand cock from Jackie Steele Rasharkin and dam is Stefaan Lambrecht from Ian Gibb and Son. Last season a full sister won 1st club and 1st Mid Antrim Combine from Gowran Park young birds.

Gowran Park - Bertie Blair wins his third young bird race of the season after timing his blue pied hen at 3.16pm for the 158 mile fly to the lofts. This hen was best in the town last week from Tullamore. Sire is a Van de Brand cock from Jackie Steele Rasharkin and dam is Stefaan Lambrecht from Ian Gibb and Son of Lisburn. Last season a full sister won 1st Club and 1st Mid Antrim Combine again from Gowran Park young birds.

Fermoy (1) - Another win for Bertie Blair with a blue pied Soontjen hen. Timed at 11:13hrs flying 201 miles. Sire from Paddy McManus Ahoghill and dam from Davy Campbell of the Eastway HPS in Belfast

Fermoy (2) - Four wins on the trot for Bertie Blair and the top three positions this week. First bird clocked at 14.10hrs flying 201 miles. Bertie’s first two pigeons are Louis Thijs from Paddy McManus of Ahoghill, and his third from Gary Gibson of Cullybackey.

Roscrea Comeback - William and Joe Smyth timed at 13.33hrs and win their first young bird race of the season with one from a kit from Jackie Traynor of Co. Durham.

Bertie Blair wins

the Premier YB

National from Talbenny

What a young bird season Bertie Blair is having at present and to top it all off he goes and wins the NIPA Talbenny young bird National in some style. Not only did he win 1st Mid Antrim Combine, 1st Section B and 1st Open NIPA but also took 8th, 11th and 12th section B, 57th, 91st and 92nd open NIPA 2218 birds. First bird clocked at 12.12hrs flying 219 miles to the lofts in Chichester Park was a blue w/f hen. This super hen five days previous scored 1st Ballymena and Dist and 2nd Mid Antrim Combine from the INFC Skibbereen YB National 260 miles. The sire a direct Danny Dixon Lambrechts and was given to Bertie by MDC Magill of Harryville HPS. The dam is a red Frans Myers hen from Paddy McManus of Ahoghill. This No 1 stock hen has now bred at least 16 x 1st including 5 x 1st Combine winners, 1st Open NIPA Mullingar 2016, and his 1st MA Combine and 24th Open INFC Sennen Cove Yearling National pigeon this season. You need two hands to count the number of 1st Open’s Bertie has won while racing with the NIPA but this latest winner and his first major National win ices the cake. Bertie was close on a couple of occasions before when in 1974 he won 1st Section B and 2nd Open NIPA Haverfordwest YB Derby with a chequer hen “Doreen’s Choice” and more recently 2nd Open INFC Penzance YB National in 2011. A well-deserved win, for a top, and very popular fancier. Mervyn Eagleson PO

Corrin and 5 Bird – Bertie Blair fresh from his Talbenny young bird national win has another winner in to Ballymena and Dist. He timed his blue cock at 15.29hrs for the 207 mile fly to the lofts. This Louis Thijs cock is from a kit from Paddy McManus of Ahoghill and won 2nd Club and 6th MA Combine from 2nd Fermoy.

Skibbereen Nat - Bertie Blair wins the last race of the season with a chequer pied Lambrecht hen. She was a gift from Gary Gibson of Cullybackey.