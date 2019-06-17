Ballymena Show goes from strength to strength

Approximately 1,000 sheep were entered for this year’s Ballymens Show with over 200 beef and dairy cattle also participating. These are both record entry figures for the event.
The sheep section was marked by first-time classes for the Dutch Spotted breed. This is yet another production option for flockowners here in Northern Ireland as they strive to remain competitive in a world where consumers have a fast expanding array of choice when it comes to the meats they choose to eat.
Admittedly, the name is a bit of a give-away: Dutch Spotted sheep do have their origins in the Netherlands. The breed was first registered in Amsterdam back in 1880. The sheep are noted for their durability and ability to perform well at grass.
But it was a traditional breed that held sway in the Ballymena show rings this year. The Supreme Inter-Breed Championship was awarded to Ballymoney Suffolk breeder Jason Watson with a hogget ewe.
“She is home bred and is just over one year old now,” Jason explained.
“She did very well for us at Balmoral and will go to the ram for this first tome this autumn.”
Meanwhile in the cattle rings, the Supreme Championship of the Show came down to a ‘shoot out’ between the inter-breed beef and dairy champions.
Ballymena is renowned for its commitment to hosting an overarching award, which reflects the best dairy and beef genetics entered for the show. This year’s dairy champion was the Holstein third calver, Robinwood Atwood Vicky. The cow is owned by the Henry family from Ballymoney. She calved in February of this year and is currently giving 55L of milk per day. The inter-breed dairy judge, John Gilmore from Ayrshire, described his champion as an excellent example of the Holstein breed.
In the final class of the day Victory was up against the beef inter breed champion – the choice Limousin heifer, Clydevalley Osaka. She is owned by the Clyde family, from Templepatrick. Beef inter-breed judge, Gareth Behan from Port Laoise described the 11-month old heifer as a breeding animal with tremendous potential.
But it was to be the Holstein cow’s day. Both inter-breed judges agreed that Vicky just had the edge on the younger Limousin heifer. But, be in no doubt, Osaka will have plenty of future opportunities to confirm all her undoubted potential.
Heavy rain failed to dampen the spirts of the large crowds attending this year’s Ballymena Show. Adding to the attraction was the inaugural hosting of the event at its new home – Ballymena mart and surrounding lands.
“It looks like we are here to stay,” confirmed show committee member Randal Hayes
“The development of a new road was a key reason for us leaving our former home at Ballymena Show Grounds
“The crowds at this year’s event have been tremendous. We want to build on this for the future.”
RESULTS
SHEEP SECTION
Inter-breed Champion: J Watson; Reserve: H Dickey
NISA Ewe Qualifiers: 1: J Harbinson; 2: E McAllister
Young Handlers’ competition: 1st: V Ferguson; 2nd: J Wells
Suffolk Cheviot classes - Champion: P Donnelly; Reserve: J Alexander
Yearling ewe class - 1st: J Alexander; 2nd: J Alexander
Ewe - 2yo and upwards - 1st: P Donnelly; 2nd: J Alexander
Suffolk classes - Champion: RC & JC Watson; Reserve: S & W Tait
Group of three class - 1st: S & W Tait; 2nd: RC & JC Watson
Pairs’ class - hoggets - 1st: RC & JC Watson; 2nd: A McNeilly
Pairs’ class – lambs - 1st: S & W Tait; 2nd: RC & JC Watson
Zwartbles classes - Champion: J Owens; Reserve: E Anderson
Group of three class - 1st: E Anderson; 2nd: J Owens
Ewe lamb class - 1st: J Owens; 2nd: E Andwerson
Ram lamb class - 1st: E Anderson; 2nd: J Owens
Gimmer class - 1st: J Owens; 2nd: A Kennedy
Senior ewe class - 1st: E Anderson; 2nd: J Owens
Beltex classes - Champion: E McAllister; Reserve: E McAllister
Group of three class - 1st: E McAllister; 2nd: J & M Harbinson
Ewe lamb class - 1st: D Brown; 2nd: J & M Harbinson
Yearling ewe class - 1st: E McAllister; 2nd: D Brown
Aged ewe class - 1st: E McAllister; 2nd: J & M Harbison
Ram lamb class - 1st: E McAllister; 2nd: J & M Harbison
Yearling ram class - 1st: E McAllister; 2nd: D Brown
Aged ram class - 1st: J Ferguson
Spotted Dutch classes - Champion: L Campbell; Reserve: L Campbell
Ewe lamb class - 1st: L Campbell; 2nd: A Park
Yearling ewe class - 1st: L Campbell; 2nd: E Allen
Aged ewe class - 1st: L Campbell; 2nd: A Park
Ram lamb class - 1st: L Campbell; 2nd: L Campbell
Yearling ram class - 1st: L Campbell; 2nd: Adamson & Son
Aged ram class - 1st: L Campbell
Ile de France classes - Champion: E Adamson; Reserve: R Milligan
Group of three class - 1st: D Mullligan; 2nd: E Adamson
Pair of hoggets class - 1st: E Adamson; 2nd: D Mulligan
Pair of lambs class - 1st: D Mulligan; 2nd: R Milligan
Ewe lamb class - 1st: D Mulligan; 2nd: R Milligan
Yearling ewe class - 1st: E Adamson; 2nd: D Mulligan
Aged ewe class - 1st: E Adamson; 2nd: D Mulligan
Ram lamb class - 1st: R Milligan; 2nd; D Mulligan
Yearling ram class - 1st: G Mulligan; 2nd: R Milligan
Aged ram class - 1st: E Adamson; 2nd: R Milligan
Rouge classes - Champion: J & M Harbinson; Reserve: A & J Graham
Group of three class - 1st: A & J Graham; 2nd: J Tannahill
Pair of hoggets’ class - 1st: A & J Graham; 2nd: J & M Harbinson
Pair of lambs’ class - 1st: A & J Graham; 2nd: J Tannahill
Ewe lamb class - 1st: A & J Graham; 2nd: J Tannahill
Yeraling ewe class - 1st: A & J graham; 2nd: J & M Harbinson
Aged ewe class - 1st: J & M Harbinson; 2nd: J Tannahill
Ram lamb class - 1st: J & M Harbinson; 2nd: A & J Graham
Yeraling ram class - 1st: J & M Harbinson; 2nd: J & M Harbinson
Swaledale classes - Champion: E Haughey; Reserve: D McClintock
Group of three class - 1st: E Haughey; 2nd: D McClintock
Ewe lamb class - 1st: E Haughey; 2nd: E Haughey
Yearling ewe class - 1st: E Haughey; 2nd: J Blaney
Aged ewe class - 1st: E Haughey; 2nd: E Haughey
Ram lamb class - 1st: E Haughey; 2nd: J Blaney
Aged ram class - 1st: E Haughey; 2nd: D McClintock
Yearling ram class - 1st; J Blaney
North Country Cheviot classes - Champion: A & P McNeill; Reserve: A & P McNeill
Group of three class - 1st: A & P McNeill; 2nd: J Graham
Pair of hoggets’ class - 1st: A & P McNeill; 2nd: J Graham
Pair of lambs class - 1st: J Graham; 2nd: A & J Carson
Ewe lamb class - 1st: J Graham; 2nd: A Armstrong
Yearling ewe class - 1st: A & P McNeill; 2nd: J Graham
Aged ewe class - 1st: A & P McNeill; 2nd: A & J Carson
Ram lamb class - 1st: J Graham; 2nd: A & P McNeill
Yearling ram class - 1st: J Graham; 2nd: A & P McNeill
Aged ram class - 1st: A & P McNeill
Blue Texel classes - Champion: Knox family; Reserve: Knox family
Ewe lamb class - 1st: A Shortt; 2nd: E Hamilton
Yearling ewe class - 1st: Knox family; 2nd: E Hamilton
Aged ewe class - 1st: A & J Carson; 2nd: E Hamilton
Ram lamb class - 1st: E Hamilton; 2nd: A & J Carson
Yearling ram class - 1st: Knox family; 2nd: C Calvert
Aged ram class - 1st: Knox family
Texel classes - Champion: A Gault; Reserve: C & M Mullan
Group of three class - 1st: C & M Mullan; 2nd: J Adams
Pair of hoggets’ class - 1st: C & M Mullan; 2nd: J Adams
Pair of lambs’ class - 1st: A Gault; 2nd: A Kennedy
Ewe lamb class - 1st: A Kennedy; 2nd: A Gault
Yearling ewe clas - 1st: C & M Mullan; 2nd: A Gault
Aged ewe class - 1st: A Gault; 2nd: A Kennedy
Ram lamb class - 1st: S McNeilly; 2nd: P Boyd
Yearling ram class - 1st: A Gault; 2nd: C & M Mullan
Aged ram class - 1st: A Gault; 2nd: D Warwick
Lanark Blackface classes - Champion: G Crawford; Reserve: G Wallace
Group of three class - 1st: G Wallace; 2nd: D Lennox
Pair of lambs’ class - 1st: D Lennox; 2nd: A Adams
Ewe lamb class - 1st: D Lennox; 2nd: McLenaghan family
Yearling ewe class - 1st: G Crawford; 2nd: D Lennox
Shorn yearling ewe class - 1st: G Wallace; 2nd: A McFarland
Aged ewe class - 1st: G Wallace; 2nd: D Lennox
Ram lamb class - 1st: D Lennox; 2nd; D Lennox
Yearling ram class - 1st: J Loughery; 2nd: G Wallace
Aged ram class - 1st: G Wallace; 2nd: A McFarland
Dorset classes - Champion: S Wilson; Reserve: S Knox
Group of three class - 1st: T Wright; 2nd: S Knox
Pair of hoggets’ class - 1st; T Wright
Pair of lambs’ class - 1st: T Wright; 2nd: S Knox
Ewe lamb class - 1st: S Wilson; 2nd: T Wright
Yearling ewe class - 1st: S Knox; 2nd: T Wright
Aged ewe class - 1st: A & P McNeill; 2nd: S Wilson
Ram lamb class - 1st: S Knox; 2nd: T Wright
Yearling ram class - 1st: A Moore; 2nd: A Kennedy
Old ram class - 1st: T McConaghie
Rare breed classes - Champion: E Adamson; Reserve: G McClenaghan
Ram class - 1st: E Adamson; 2nd: G McClenaghan
Jacob classes - Champion: J McGrath; Reserve: J McGrath
Ewe lamb class - 1st: G Freeburn; 2nd: J McGrath
Yearling ewe class - 1st: J McGrath; 2nd: C Scullion
Aged ewe class - 1st: G Freeburn; 2nd: J McGrath
Ram lamb class - 1st: J McGrath; 2nd: C Martin
Yearling ram class - 1st: J McGrath; 2nd: G Freeburn
Aged ram class - 1st: A Parker; 2nd: J McGrath
Hamshire Down classes - Champion: J Wells; Reserve: J Wells
Group of three class - 1st: J Wells
Ewe lamb class - 1st: J Wells; 2nd: J Wells
Aged ewe class - 1st: J Wells
Ram class - 1st: J Wells
Perth Blackface classes - Champion: S Adams; Reserve: G & I Watson
Group of three class - 1st: G & I Watson; 2nd: S Adams
Pair of hogs’ class - 1st: G & I Watson; 2nd: J Adams
Pair of lambs’ class - 1st: S Adams; 2nd: J Hunter
Ewe lamb class - 1st: G & I Watson; 2nd: J Hunter
Yearling ewe class - 1st: M Smyth; 2nd: J Adams
Two year old ewe class - 1st: G & I Watson; 2nd: P McEvoy
Three year old ewe class - 1st: S Adams; 2nd: P McEvoy
Ram lamb class - 1st: S Adams; 2nd: A Knox
Yearling ram class - 1st: AB Carson; 2nd: S Adams
Two year old ram class - 1st: S & C Harkin; 2nd: G & I Watson
Three year old ram class - 1st: Mayfair Bf; 2nd: Mayfair Bf
Kerryhill classes - Champion: J McClintock; Reserve: R McConnell
Group of three class - 1st: R McConnell; 2nd: D Wylie
Ewe lamb class - 1st: R McConnell; 2nd: J McClintock
Hogget class - 1st: J McClintock; 2nd: R McConnell
Aged ewe class - 1st: D Wylie; 2nd: R McConnell
Ram lamb class - 1st: D Wylie; 2nd: J Stewart
Ram class - 1st: A McConnell; 2nd: J McClintock
Blue-Faced Leicester classes - Champion: G & J Loughery; Reserve: J Adams & Sons
Group of three class - 1st: G & J Loughery; 2nd: J Adams & Sons
Pair of lambs’ class - 1st: G & J Loughery; 2nd: I Montgomery
Ewe lamb class - 1st: G & J Loughery; 2nd: I Montgomery
Aged ewe class - 1st: J Adams & Sons; 2nd: G & J Loughery
Yearling ewe class - 1st: G & J Loughery; 2nd: M Wright
Ram lamb class - 1st: G & J Loughery; 2nd: M Wright
Ram class - 1st: G & J Loughery; 2nd: McCormick Bros
Mule classes - Champion: I Montgomery; Reserve: M Wright
Ewe lamb class - 1st: I Montgomery; 2nd: M Wright
Hogget class - 1st: M Wright; 2nd: M Wright
Aged ewe class - 1st: M Wright; 2nd: H Henry
Greyface classes - Champion: J Adams; Reserve: P Donnelly
Yearling ewe class - 1st: P Donnelly
Aged ewe class - 1st: J Adams; 2nd: H Henry
Border Leicester classes - Champion: H Dickie; Reserve: S Wallace
Group of three class - 1st: H Dickie; 2nd: S Wallace
Pair of hoggets’ class - 1st: H Dickie
Pair of lambs’ class - 1st: S Wallace
Ewe lamb class - 1st: S Wallace; 2nd: Hydebank College
Yearling ewe class - 1st: H Dickie
Aged ewe class - 1st: H Dickie; 2nd: S Wallace
Ram lamb class: - 1st: H Dickie; 2nd: S Wallace
Yearling ram class - 1st: H Dickie; 2nd: H Dickie
Aged ram class - 1st: H Dickie; 2nd: H Dickie
OVERALL CATTLE SECTION
Supreme Cattle Champion: Henry Family; Reserve: R Clyde
Inter-breed Supreme Junior Champion: JCB Commercials; Reserve: Slatabogie Holsteins
DAIRY SECTION
Inter-breed Dairy Champion: T Henry; Reserve: T Henry
Interbreed dairy Heifer in Milk Champion: Henry family; Reserve: McLean family
Pairs Champion: Henry family; Reserve: McLean family
Group of three Champion: Henry family; Reserve: McLean family
Junior Dairy Champion: Slatabogie Holsteins; Reserve: J King
Best Dairy Young Handler: J King; Reserve: H Orr
Dairy Handler 13 – 19yo class - 1st: H Orr
Dairy Handler 8 – 12yo class - 1st: J King; 2nd: J Gregg
Holstein classes - Champion: McLean family; Reserve: Henry family
Junior Champion: McLean family
Pairs’ class - 1st: Mclean family; 2nd: Henry family
Production class - 1st: McLean family; 2nd: D & A Wallace
Third calver plus class - 1st: Mclean family; 2nd: Henry family
Second calver class - 1st: McLean family; 2nd: D & A Wallace
Heifer in milk class - 1st: McLean family; 2nd: G & W Wallace
Heifer in calf class - 1st: Henry family
Senior heifer class - 1st: McLean family; 2nd: Henry family
Junior heifer class - 1st: Slatabogie Holsteins; 2nd: J S & JK Lyons
Coloured Dairy classes - Champion: Henry family; Reserve: J King
Pairs’ class - 1st: J King
Cow in milk class - 1st: Henry family
Heifer in milk class - 1st: J King
Heifer – less than 10 months old - 1st: J King; 2nd: The Gregg family
Irish Moiled classes - Champion: B O’Kane; Reserve: N & M Moilies
Junior Champion: B O’Kane; Reserve: N & M Moilies
Junior heifer class - 1st: A Bloomer; 2nd: A Bloomer
Junior bull class - 1st: N & M Moilies; 2nd: R Boyle
Intermediate heifer class - 1st: B O’Kane; 2nd: M Reid
Intermediate bull class - 1st: B O’Kane
Senior cow class - 1st: B O’Kane; 2nd: B O’Kane
Senior bull class - 1st: V McKeown
Ayrshire classes - Champion: M Hunter; Reserve: J Suffern
Pairs’ class - 1st: J Suffern; 2nd: M Hunter
Cow in milk – 3rd lactation - 1st: M Hunter; 2nd: J Suffern
Cow in milk – 2nd lactation - 1st: T Gordon
Heifer in milk class - 1st: J Hunter; 2nd: T Gordon
Heifer in calf class - 1st: JS & JK Lyons; 2nd: J King
Junior heifer class - 1st: J King; 2nd: J King
Production class - 1st: M Hunter; 2nd: J Suffern
BEEF SECTION
Overall Beef Champion: R Clyde; Reserve: C & D McKee
Open Pairs Champion: P Campbell
Junior Beef class - 1st: JCB Commercials; 2nd; JCB Commercials
Best Beef Young Handler: K Diamond; Reserve: A Woodside
Young handler class 13 to 19yo - 1st: K Diamond; 2nd: M Murdock
Young handler class 8 to 12yo - 1st: A Woodside
Galloway classes - Champion: B Moorhead; Reserve: R Creith
Heifer class - 1st: B Moorhead; 2nd: R Creith
Bull class - 1st: R Creith; 2nd: B Moorhead
Salers classes - Champion: C & A Kennedy; Reserve: Maginn & Sons
Pairs’ class - 1st: P Kane; 2nd: Maginn & Sons
Bull class - 1st: C & A Kennedy; 2nd: P Kane
Senior heifer class - 1st: Maginn & Sons; 2nd: P Kane
Junior heifer class - 1st: Maginn & Sons; 2nd: P Kane
Beef Shorthorn classes - Champion: J Allen; Reserve: J Allen
Young Handlers’ class - 1st: Master Ben King
Calf class - 1st: J Allen
Cow class - 1st: J Allen
Hereford classes - Champion: S Cherry; Reserve: A Shaw
Best Irish bred Hereford: S Cherry
Open Pairs’ class - 1st: S Cherry; 2nd: U Shaw
Calf class - 1st: S Cherry; 2nd: U Shaw
Heifer class - 1st: A Shaw; 2nd: M Murdock
Heifer in calf class - 1st: B Mawhinney
Cow class - 1st: S Cherry; 2nd: M Murdock
Traditional Breed classes - Champion: A Pearson; Reserve: M Murdock
Senior cow class - 1st: M Murdock; 2nd: A Pearson
Bull class - 1st: A Pearson
Dexter classes - Champion: J McCullough; Reserve: M Bloomer
Calf class - 1st: J McCullough; 2nd: R Lavery
Junior cow class - 1st: R McCalmont; 2nd: J McCullough
Senior cow class - 1st: J McCullough; 2nd: M Bloomer
Bull class - 1st: M Bloomer; 2nd: R Lavery
Limousin classes - Champion: R Clyde; Reserve: J Alexander
Allam Trophy: R Clyde
Pairs’ class - 1st: J Alexander; 2nd: M & K Diamond
Calf class - 1st: M & K Diamond
Junior bull class - 1st: J Alexander; 2nd: R Clyde
Senior bull class - 1st: J Alexander
Yearling heifer class - 1st: R Clyde; 2nd: M & K Diamond
Heifer born in 2017 - 1st: J Alexander; 2nd: P Campbell
Cow class - 1st: W & P Campbell
Commercial classes - Champion: C & D McKee; Reserve: JCB Commercials
Animal – 1 yo and over - 1st: C & D McKee; 2nd: JCB Commercials
Animal under 1yo - 1st: JCB Commercials; 2nd: PJ & S O’Kane
Simmental classes - Champion: J N Glasgow; Reserve: J N Glasgow
Pairs’ class - 1st: J Henderson; 2nd: J N Glasgow
Calf class - 1st: J N Glasgow
Junior bull class - 1st: J N Glasgow; 2nd: J N Glasgow
Heifer class - 1st: R Boyd
Senior heifer class - 1st: J Henderson; 2nd: J Henderson
Charolais classes - Champion: H Heron; Reserve: H Heron
Cow class - 1st: H Heron
Blonde classes - Champion: Johnston Farms; Reserve: Moneyscalp Blondes
Pairs’ class - 1st: Blonde classes; 2nd: Moneyscalp Blondes
Yearling heifer class - 1st: Moneyscalp Blondes; 2nd: Johnston Farms
Senior heifer class - 1st: Moneyscalp Blondes
Cow class - 1st: Johnston Farms
Calf class - 1st: Johnston Farms
British Blue classes - Champion: JCB Commercials
Heifer class - 1st: JCB Commercials.