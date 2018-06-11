Ballymena Show will provide the venue for Simmental heifer derby

The NI Simmental Cattle Breeders’ Club has announced that the Woodcraft Kitchens (Kilrea) Junior Heifer Derby will take place at Ballymena Show on Saturday 16th June.

Open to heifers born in 2017, the heifer derby carries a total prize fund of £400, and will be judged by Keith Nelson from the Scribby Farms Herd based at Rosslea in County Fermanagh.

There are three classes in the heifer derby – 1/1/17 to 30/4/17; 1/5/17 to 31/8/17 and 1/9/17 to 31/12/17.

The schedule for County Antrim Agricultural Association’s Ballymena Show includes a variety of classes for Simmental cows, heifers, bulls, and is also a qualifier for the Ivomec Super Simmental Pair of the Year competition. The event is a nominated points show for the Danske Bank Male and Female of the Year Awards.

Woodcraft Kitchens in Kilrea was founded in 1999 and is owned by Eamon McCloskey. The company supplies and fits kitchens throughout the province, and has been a valued sponsor of the NI Simmental Club for over 14 years.

Eamon and his father Michael also run a herd of pedigree and commercial suckler cows. The family’s Drumagarner prefix was founded in the 1970s and has had numerous show and sale successes over the years.

“I like an easy managed cow with breed character, sound legs and feet and good locomotion. The pedigree and cross-bred Simmental cows are quiet, and have great mothering ability and plenty of milk,” commented Eamon.