Ballymena to host Ulster Poultry Championship

The 40th Ulster Poultry Federation Championship Show will be held at Slemish Hall, Ballymena Show grounds, on Saturday, February 3.

Poultry guru Dessie Horner, from Carrowdore, has been confirmed as championship judge and will be supported by Tom Newbould, Jim Lockwood, Adrian Knaggs, Chris Mills, Joe Adams, Ginny McKee, Hugh Thompson, Wilbert Hollinger, Joshua Kittle and John Wightman.

The show will be hosting breed regional shows and special awards for Booted Bantam, Belgian, Buff Orpington, Dutch, German Langshan, Leghorn, Minorca, Orpington, Pekin, Plymouth Rock, Poland, Rhode Island Red, Rosecomb, Sebright, Serama, Sebright, Sussex, Welsummer and the Northern Ireland Game Fowl Club.

Chairman Neal Adams commented: “We had a record entry at our last show, so please get your entries in early to avoid disappointment. We were very pleased to welcome exhibitors from England, Scotland and Wales to the show. There will be over 400 classes for turkeys, geese, ducks, poultry and eggs. With over 40 cups and prizes for section winners it will be the highlight of the show season in Ireland.”

Schedules are available. To request a copy contact ulsterpoultryfed@gmail.com or find the group on Facebook.